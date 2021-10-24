Tim Scott: Dalton Public Schools responds to pandemic-related mental health of staff, teachers and students

The past year and a half has been challenging for everyone in our community, especially teachers, students and school staff. As a school district, we have the unique opportunity to positively impact the social and emotional wellbeing of all of our students and staff members.
We all know what it feels like to struggle with our mental and emotional wellbeing. Whether the problem is big or small, emotional struggles can prevent us from achieving our highest potential. A part of providing a world-class education is making sure students and staff have adequate support for their mental and emotional health needs.
In an effort to address the social emotional wellbeing of students and staff members, Dalton Public Schools introduced our Student Assistance Program (SAP) for students in grades six through 12 and Employee Assistance Program (EAP) in 2017. We expanded our SAP to serve students in all grade levels at no cost in 2018. These programs provide free counseling and mental health services for individuals who are experiencing anxiety, stress or have experienced a traumatic event in their lives.
Both the EAP and SAP are services contracted through the Hamilton Employee Assistance Program, which is part of Hamilton Medical Center. The counselors providing these services are independent of Dalton Public Schools and maintain the confidentiality of students and staff.
I would encourage any student or staff member who may be struggling to reach out to the EAP or SAP for support. More information about EAP can be found on our website at https://www.daltonpublicschools.com/careers/employee-assistance-program. More information about SAP can be found on our website at https://www.daltonpublicschools.com/district-resources/social-workers/mental-health-resources.
As a result of the pandemic we have seen an increase in the mental health needs of our stakeholders. As our governance team discussed our budget, we made these needs a priority. This year, Dalton Public Schools funded additional support staff and a counselor in the general fund budget.
The district also received funds from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) to address learning loss and social-emotional needs. With these funds, we were also able to add positions for psychologists, social workers and another counselor. I am thankful that our district and the Dalton Board of Education made this effort to prioritize the mental health needs of our district with the addition of these positions.
This past week, our district hosted our annual 3D Day, a day filled with professional development opportunities for staff. For this year’s 3D Day, all of our activities were focused on mental health, wellness and social-emotional learning. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we were unable to gather in groups. However, we were able to redesign our 3D Day experience to provide choices of wellness-related activities for staff to complete at their individual schools. I want to thank everyone who had a part in planning this day for our staff. I saw most of our staff learning and enjoying the mental health-focused professional development opportunity.
Since March 2020, the pandemic has significantly increased the mental or emotional struggles that we all have experienced in some way. Whether it’s increased stress, personal loss, physical illness or other challenges, it is more important than ever to take care of ourselves mentally, emotionally and physically. I am proud of the work our district has done to support the needs of our students, staff and families — after all we are all in this together.
Tim Scott is superintendent of Dalton Public Schools.
