When I was in school, I was heavily involved in athletics. For me, I can confidently say that I would not be where I am today without the investment of good coaches and teachers who believed in me from a young age. It is those early experiences that have stayed with me throughout my career, and it is the reason that I continue to wholeheartedly believe in the importance of extracurricular opportunities for all of our students.
Countless research studies have shown the value of extracurricular opportunities for students in school. Extracurricular activities can be sports, but they can also include things like theater/drama, chorus and band, robotics, clubs and more.
On average, students who participate in extracurricular activities make higher grades in their classes, feel more connected and engaged in school, score higher on standardized tests, and attend school more regularly. These students also report higher levels of self-confidence and demonstrate increased leadership skills. They are also less likely to have disciplinary or behavioral problems.
What these studies show is that when students are engaged in activities outside the classroom, they benefit academically and emotionally. While I love sports, nothing is more important to me than the academic achievement and emotional health of our students. Both of these areas were heavily impacted by the pandemic, and we continue to see those ramifications this year with our students. It is my belief that increasing the after-school engagement of our students will lead to increased success in all areas of their lives.
These beliefs are not just my own, but they are shared by the district leadership team including the members of the Dalton Board of Education. This year, we added an initiative to goal one of the five-year strategic plan to build relationships with students through increased participation in extra- and co-curricular activities across the district. In order to accomplish this goal, we plan to increase the number of activities offered at all grade levels, ensure our leaders of extracurricular activities are held to the highest standards and increase the number of students participating in all of our activities.
To further progress on this goal, this year we established the “Dalton Cats” sports program. This program envisions students in kindergarten through eighth grade playing competitive sports that they can continue playing into high school. The first team created in the Dalton Cats program was a wrestling team open to students in kindergarten through eighth grade. Forty-three students participated during the first year of the team’s existence. These students were able to attend practices with the team two days a week and went on to compete against other teams in the region.
The Dalton Cats program quickly expanded to include baseball, softball, basketball and football teams. Beginning in spring 2023, there will be a competitive cheerleading team added to the group. The goal is to sustainably expand the program to include teams reflecting all of the district’s current varsity sports. That way students begin their extracurricular involvement at a young age, which hopefully can be fostered and continued throughout the rest of their school careers.
There is no doubt that everyone in our district is focused on student academic achievement. Improving access for all students to enjoy a variety of sports, fine arts and special interest clubs and organizations is also an important priority for our district.
A student who engages in an extracurricular activity of their choosing will be more likely to do better academically, socially and emotionally.
