Tim Scott: Dalton students demonstrate resilience, progress amidst COVID-19

COVID-19 has changed our lives in so many ways. One of the most dramatic changes for families with school-aged children has been the historic closing of schools on March 13, 2020. Students and teachers had to quickly adapt to online learning for the remaining three months of the school year.
School opening for the 2020-21 school year in our district was delayed until Aug. 31, and then it was in a hybrid model with some students in class and some learning virtually. To say that students and teachers have been challenged by these hurdles would be an understatement.
Earlier this month, the Dalton Board of Education held its third annual academic retreat, which provides an opportunity for each school principal to present information on their school’s academic progress and the ways they plan to continue to drive school improvement. For almost four hours, principals shared successes, data results and plans for improvement with the board. I was anxious to see how COVID-19, school closures and digital learning had impacted our students and their academic performance.
Almost without fail, a common theme among the principals was the regret they felt because their students weren’t able to take the Georgia Milestones assessment usually given in April. The state-mandated tests given in grades three through eight and at the end of certain academic courses at the high school level were canceled when schools were shut down by the Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Principals were confident in their belief that their students would have outperformed their previous year’s score. They spoke of how hard the teachers and students had worked on core content and how students’ Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) scores had helped them target deficiencies and work on mastery to improve overall academic performance. Two administrations of MAP tests were given in 2019-20 and it was clear that students were learning and growing academically.
MAP tests are computerized adaptive tests which help teachers, parents and administrators improve learning for all students and make informed decisions to promote a child’s academic growth. Dalton Public Schools has been giving the tests locally since 2018, and the student scores provide vital data for teachers in targeting instruction for students so that they are progressing through the academic standards.
But how successfully had teachers been able to implement digital learning once schools shut down? Had students regressed academically?
As students returned to learning this fall, the district was able to administer another round of MAP assessments in October to evaluate student academic performance. Not only were students tested who attended in-person classes, but most of the 20% of students who were learning virtually were able to come to their school and take the MAP assessment in small groups.
As I stated earlier, I was concerned we might see substantial learning loss across the board due to school closures. However, thanks to the outstanding efforts of our teachers and parents, the test data showed that many of our students were academically on track. I believe these scores were representative of the incredible dedication and hard work of our teachers. I am so proud of all of our staff, students and parents for their hard work over the past eight months.
It was especially exciting to see that students in third, seventh and ninth grades regressed the least across the board. We also saw fewer students regress in reading than in math at every level. I am confident that teachers in all grades and subject areas are working hard to continue to focus on school improvement and student success.
Despite the significant challenges our school community has faced over the past eight months, I could not be prouder of the incredible things continuing in every school. The way our schools have adapted to the new normal and continued to provide world-class learning continues to blow me away.
As we head into the end of this year, our teachers, academic coaches and administrators are meeting to review data from the recent MAP assessments and determine how to best individualize instruction to meet the needs of all students. In the face of increased adversity, our students can continue to expect world-class education that will prepare them for college, a career or any other path they may choose.
Tim Scott is superintendent of Dalton Public Schools.
