Tim Scott: Dalton's new high school opens in August

These are exciting times for Dalton Public Schools as we prepare to open a brand-new high school in August. After years of hard work and planning, The Dalton Academy will soon open its doors to students in our district.
The Dalton Academy's opening comes with the reconfiguration of our secondary schools. Students in sixth and seventh grades will attend the new Hammond Creek Middle School, students in eighth and ninth grades will attend Dalton Junior High School and students in grades 10 through 12 will have the option between The Dalton Academy and Dalton High School.
Beginning in August, all high school students in Dalton Public Schools will have the choice between two incredible high schools. The Dalton Academy and Dalton High School will offer two different experiences for students.
What will be the difference between the two high schools?
The Dalton Academy will offer nine unique career pathways including entrepreneurship and leadership; sports medicine; sports and entertainment marketing; audio video technology and film; translation academy; teaching as a profession; early childhood education; criminal investigations and forensics. It will also offer a smaller learning environment for students.
Dalton High School will continue to be a comprehensive high school with the same tradition of excellence that it has upheld for more than 100 years. It will offer its own unique pathways including culinary arts; engineering and technology; engineering drafting and design; graphic design; game design; computer science; fine arts; and JROTC (Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps). Dalton High School will also continue to offer the International Baccalaureate Diploma program in addition to Advanced Placement and dual enrollment classes.
Why choose The Dalton Academy?
Right now, construction crews are working hard to finish the $4.5 million renovations on what is currently the sixth-grade wing of Dalton Middle School. Some of these renovations include a newly constructed separate entrance, the creation of state-of-the-art labs, fresh paint, new lighting and more exciting updates. By August, that wing will be completely transformed into The Dalton Academy.
The vision for Dalton Public Schools is to prepare students for success in college, career and civic life. That ambition is at the cornerstone of The Dalton Academy, which will only further this vision and expand opportunities for all students.
We were excited to welcome the principal of The Dalton Academy, Matt Mederios, at the beginning of this school year. With his help, the district has selected current Dalton Public Schools teachers to lead each of the school's nine pathways.
I am confident that these distinctive pathways will equip our students with the tools and skills needed to be successful, whether they choose to continue their education or enter the workforce.
I am also looking forward to the many rigorous academic options that we are able to offer to students at The Dalton Academy.
The Dalton Academy will offer Advanced Placement classes for interested students. Current AP course offerings include world history, U.S. history, human geography, chemistry, physics, biology, environmental science, English, calculus and statistics. In addition, the school is planning to offer the AP Capstone Diploma program, providing students with the opportunity to engage in a rigorous college preparatory curriculum.
Students at The Dalton Academy will also have the option to take dual enrollment courses through both Dalton State College and Georgia Northwestern Technical College. Students will take courses either at The Dalton Academy with teachers who are qualified adjunct professors or at the college site. Dual enrollment courses allow students to take both high school and college level courses simultaneously and can earn college credit while still in high school.
We all know the most integral parts of the high school experience often take place outside of the classroom.
While The Dalton Academy will offer a full array of academic offerings, it will also offer a variety of sports, clubs and extracurricular activities. Both inside and outside of the classroom, students will have the opportunity to develop their unique talents and abilities.
How do I make a choice?
Right now, students are meeting with their school counselors to learn more information about the two schools and their individual pathway options. In the next few months, parents will be invited to meetings to hear more information about both schools.
Over the next couple of months, we will have plenty of opportunities for parents, students and the community to learn more about The Dalton Academy. It is our goal to provide as much information as possible before students make their final decision later in March.
It is exciting to think of the students who will enroll in The Dalton Academy during this first year. They will have an opportunity to shape their school, form new traditions, start new clubs and groups, and experience our new school for the first time.
In just six short months, the years of dreaming, planning and hard work will culminate in the opening of The Dalton Academy.
To learn more about The Dalton Academy, visit us online at tda.daltonpublicschools.com.
Tim Scott is superintendent of Dalton Public Schools.
