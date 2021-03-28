Tim Scott: Elementary dual language provides unique opportunity for Dalton students

In today’s world, it is incredibly valuable to be able to communicate in multiple languages. I am envious of the numerous students I see in our schools each day who can speak two or even three languages. There are so many benefits in becoming fluent in more than one language. While we’ve always offered multiple languages for high school students, it is only in the last few years that we’ve been able to expand our language offerings to our youngest learners. I’m excited that next school year, we will have five elementary schools that will be offering a dual language experience for their students.
Brookwood was the first school to offer a dual immersion experience for their students five years ago. Currently, there are 183 students in grades kindergarten through fourth who spend half of their day learning in German and half of their day learning in English. Next year, the school will expand the German immersion class to the fifth grade.
Park Creek and Westwood schools are in the third year of offering dual language classes in Spanish and English. Park Creek only offers the program in prekindergarten each year and serves 22 students.
Westwood offers the program in prekindergarten through first grade and continues to grow the program each year. They have 106 students in prekindergarten, kindergarten and first grade who are learning Spanish and English. They will expand the program to second grade next year.
Blue Ridge School is in its second year of offering Spanish and English dual language classes. They are serving 40 students in prekindergarten and kindergarten. They also expect to grow the program and add first grade next year.
We are hoping to add a dual language class at City Park School in prekindergarten this fall in Spanish and English.
Many of our students come to us in prekindergarten or kindergarten who speak Spanish but don’t know how to read or write the language. Having the dual language option, helps those students not only learn English but also develop their language skills in Spanish.
While there are students who enter the program already speaking some Spanish, many students enroll who have never been exposed to Spanish prior to their dual language class. Students from all backgrounds are able to learn how to speak, read and write in both languages.
While being bilingual is a tremendous benefit in the workplace, learning a foreign language also provides immediate benefits for students while still in school.
Wayne Thomas and Virginia Collier, who both serve as professors emeritus at Georgia Washington University and dual language experts, state the students in dual language classes are more engaged with the instruction and develop superior mastery of the curriculum.
Thomas and Collier report that dual language instruction encourages and enables students’ cognitive development and provides more student-to-student interaction in classrooms. Also, dual language classes provide literacy skills and knowledge transfer from the first language to the second language.
Research into dual language learners has shown that students in a dual-language classroom typically demonstrate high student achievement and are ahead of their peers in language, reading and English by the time they reach fifth grade. Thomas and Collier report that most dual language students gain approximately two months per year compared to non-dual language classes, so that fifth-graders enter sixth grade performing as seventh graders.
Students also score higher on tests and show increased flexibility, problem-solving ability and organization as well as high self-concept, confidence and motivation.
Our student enrollment in Dalton Public Schools is very diverse and represents 40 countries and 22 native languages. We strongly believe that our diversity is a strength that provides myriad opportunities for cultural awareness and understanding for both students and staff. Providing the opportunity for students to learn in more than one language is another step is preparing them to be active participants in our diverse world and global economy.
Parents who are interested in learning more about the opportunities in dual language instruction can go to https://www.daltonpublicschools.com/enroll/dual-language.
Tim Scott is superintendent of Dalton Public Schools.
