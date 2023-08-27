A new school year has now begun, and our hallways, classrooms and cafeterias are once again filled with students. I spent the majority of the first few days of school walking through the hallways and visiting our schools. It was wonderful to see all of our students and staff members back from summer vacation. From the youngest prekindergarten students starting school for the very first time to the seniors at The Dalton Academy and Dalton High School, the excitement of our students was apparent as I watched their interactions with their teachers and each other.
This year, I have been reflecting on the importance of a strong partnership between families and schools. Collaboration between teachers and families has a direct impact on the success of our students. With that in mind, I want to share a few ways that our parents and families can support their child’s learning throughout the school year.
First, I want to encourage all families to maintain open communication with their child’s school and teacher. Sept. 27 is a scheduled early dismissal day designated for schools to host parent conferences. This is an excellent opportunity to meet with your child’s teachers, discuss their progress and gain valuable insights into their academic journey. I want to encourage all parents and guardians to make an effort to attend these conferences as they provide a personal and in-depth understanding of your child’s educational experience.
Schools often communicate through phone calls, emails and text messages. It is critical for families to make sure their child’s school has their most current and accurate contact information. Parents should contact their child’s school directly to make sure their contact information is up to date.
For an easy way to stay connected to the district and our schools, download the Dalton Public Schools mobile application to your phone. The app is available for free in the App Store or Google Play, and contains calendar events, social media posts, lunch menus, important links and more relevant information.
Academically, it is important to help your child set realistic goals. Goal-setting is a skill that transcends academics and applies to all aspects of life. Whether they’re hoping to improve in a certain subject area or reach a specific milestone, setting reachable goals can help students build confidence and feel a sense of accomplishment.
One of the most powerful ways to support a child academically is to help encourage a love of reading. Reading is a foundational skill required for all learning. Whether it’s science, history, mathematics or any other subject, students are required to read textbooks, research papers, articles and instructional materials to grasp the content. Setting aside time to read with your child helps develop their reading and literacy skills. An investment of only a few minutes per day can help students flourish as learners.
If you are able, our schools are always looking for family engagement and volunteers. Active involvement in the school community has a profound impact, not only on your child but on all students in the school. Whether it’s volunteering at an event, participating in the parent-teacher association, serving on a school council or committee or assisting a teacher in their classroom, your involvement sends a powerful message that you value education and are invested in your child’s school experience. To sign up to volunteer in one of our schools, visit our website at https://www.daltonpublicschools.com/support/volunteer-opportunities.
Our teachers, administrators and staff are working diligently every day to provide all students with world-class learning that will prepare them for success in their future. With the support of parents, families and community members, I am confident that this year will be our most successful yet. I want to thank our parents and families for all that they do daily to support their child’s education. Our collaboration today will shape the leaders, thinkers and citizens of tomorrow.
Tim Scott is superintendent of Dalton Public Schools.
