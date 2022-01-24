Tim Scott: Helping your child navigate these challenging times on social media

Across the country, there has been a recent increase in social media threats and Dalton is no exception. Several of our schools have seen a surge in reports of online threats posted on social media. Even when threats are unsubstantiated, they are still unnerving to our families, our students and our staff. We take student safety very seriously and every threat is investigated in coordination with local law enforcement.
While we are committed to investigating all threats to school safety, there are ways parents can partner with us to prevent these types of social media threats and mitigate the disruptions to the learning environment.
The most important way that parents can help is to have an open dialogue with their children. Parents should be aware of their child’s social media accounts and should talk with them about the content they are accessing online. As a parent, I know it can be difficult to monitor everything your child is doing online, but I would encourage you to remain vigilant about what your child may be seeing and doing on social media. If you pay for the phone and your child is still in your house, you have every right to ensure your child is using their device appropriately and safely.
Parents should have regular conversations with their children about internet safety and social media use. For many of us, including our children, smartphones have become an integral part of our everyday lives. They can be a much-needed safety feature for students, at the appropriate age. Social media can also be a good way for students to express themselves and connect with peers, but it can have significant negative effects on their self-esteem and emotional health when used inappropriately. Students may share posts, comments or messages that they intend to be funny that could be considered bullying and can be very hurtful to others.
Try to ask open-ended questions and engage in ongoing conversations to help you to understand what your student is thinking and feeling. I also encourage all parents to set boundaries and limits on technology use in their household.
Parents can also discuss the consequences of sharing threats on social media with their students. Even when these threats are fake or hoaxes, there are still very real and severe consequences. Making threats of violence on social media is a crime and will be treated as such in Dalton Public Schools. Parents should make sure their child understands that making violent threats online will result in criminal charges that could negatively impact a student’s life for many years to come.
I would ask that parents and students refrain from forwarding or sharing any threats that they see online. Sharing or forwarding these types of threats spreads misinformation and can cause unnecessary panic. Instead, take a screenshot or photo and share with local law enforcement and/or school administration. Anyone can submit anonymous tips at any time using the TipLine in our mobile app.
As an example, a recent threat went viral in our district and was shared repeatedly on Snapchat. After an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and local law enforcement, it was determined that the threat was originally shared in Akron, Ohio, and had no connection to Dalton. Sharing this threat made it more difficult for investigators to trace it back to its original source and created an unnecessary panic within the district.
Nothing is more important to me than the safety of our students and staff. The efforts of myself, teachers, school administration and law enforcement are not enough on their own. We need the help of all parents and guardians to stop these types of threats from happening and spreading in our community. I appreciate the help and support of parents and the community as we all work together to make our schools as safe as possible.
For more information, you can visit our website at https://www.daltonpublicschools.com/letter-from-dr-scott. There you will find two recent letters I sent home to parents as well as additional resources. If anyone has any questions, I encourage you to contact us at info@dalton.k12.ga.us.
Tim Scott is superintendent of Dalton Public Schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.