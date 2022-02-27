Early childhood education plays an important role in setting your children up for future success. There is no limit to how much early learning can benefit a child. Enrolling them in preschool programs allows children to develop social skills, gives them a head start on academics and encourages them to stay active.
We see early childhood education as an investment into every child’s future. This is why Dalton Public Schools offers pre-kindergarten classes at all six elementary schools and admits around 375 pre-kindergarten students a year.
Early learning is so important to us that we wanted to make sure that we reach as many students as possible before they get to kindergarten. In addition to our pre-kindergarten classes, we offer supplemental early learning opportunities including summer programs and our parent-child education Little Cats program. We created the Little Cats program as a once-a-week class for parents and their children for those students who aren’t enrolled in pre-kindergarten classes.
Early learning programs have significant proven benefits that have a lifelong impact for the students involved. Pre-kindergarten classes have been shown to improve language and literacy skills, increase student confidence and lead to better performance on standardized tests.
Students will also be better prepared to enter kindergarten when compared to their peers who are not enrolled in a pre-kindergarten or early learning program. In our pre-kindergarten classes, students follow the same schedule as elementary school classes. They will also learn how to behave in a classroom setting, work with their peers and adjust to a school schedule. One major benefit of early learning is that by the time a student graduates from pre-kindergarten, they are fully prepared and ready for kindergarten.
Pre-kindergarten classes are free for all students living within the city limits of Dalton. Students living outside the Dalton city limits must pay an out-of-district tuition. In order to be eligible for pre-kindergarten classes, students must turn 4 years old before Sept. 1, 2022.
I would encourage all parents of four-year-old students to attend our pre-kindergarten registration event on Tuesday, March 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wednesday, March 23, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center. At the registration event, you will be entered into the pre-k lottery for Dalton Public Schools. It does not matter what time you register, all students will be entered into the lottery and chosen at random for the available pre-k spots at a later date. Once the students are chosen, parents will be notified and required to attend a pre-k orientation meeting.
For the pre-k registration, parents should bring the student’s birth certificate; Social Security card; Immunization Certificate (Georgia Form 3231), Eye, Ear and Dental Exam Certificate (Georgia form 3300); proof of residence (utility bill or lease agreement); and a Medicaid or Peach Care card (pre-k only), if applicable.
Additionally, Dalton Public Schools offers free, family-focused preschool classes that serve both parents and children. Our Little Cats program serves children between the ages of 3 and 4 who are not attending a Georgia pre-k program. For more information about Little Cats, please reach out to Raquel Cardona at (706) 463-7647 or Saira Laruy at (706) 463-7631.
Together, parents and their children walk through story and circle time, music and movement, small group activities in literacy, math and science and active play opportunities.
I encourage parents to take advantage of these wonderful opportunities for early learning. Begin your partnership with Dalton Public Schools and begin investing in your child’s education today.
For more information about the early learning opportunities offered in our district, please visit our website at www.daltonpublicschools.com/our-schools/pre-k-and-little-cats. I look forward to meeting all of the young learners who will enroll in our pre-kindergarten classes this year. Together we can prepare them for success in their futures in college, career or civic life.
Tim Scott is superintendent of Dalton Public Schools.
