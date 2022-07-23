At Dalton Public Schools, we believe students can enjoy the benefits of summer learning just as much as they love summer break. This year, we hosted several learning opportunities from June to July, serving approximately 800 students throughout the summer.
The reality is that many students experience learning loss during the summer. This is commonly referred to as the summer slide. This learning loss occurs when students do not maintain academic momentum over the summer break.
On average, students lose the equivalent of two months of math and reading skills during the break. Continuing structure into their summer routine makes it more likely that they will retain the skills and knowledge from the previous semester, carrying it confidently into the next.
Summer programs like ours help maintain a reliable connection with learning that all students can look forward to. These programs are a great way to stay on track as the new school year starts. Each camp was introduced with the goal of increasing student engagement, stimulating creativity and encouraging students to stay active and healthy.
Beginning in June, Brookwood School hosted Cat Camp for students from across the district in kindergarten through fourth grade. This camp focused on literacy and math. Cat Camp was not just for students, but also served as a professional learning opportunity for teachers. After students left each morning, teachers returned in the afternoon and engaged in professional learning to help prepare them for the next day’s learning with students.
City Park School was home to Kid City’s summer program for five weeks as they focused on literacy and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) standards.
For our rising pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students, City Park hosted the Summer Transition Program. This program is a six-week intensive academic program for students eligible to attend pre-k and kindergarten in the upcoming school year. It helps students prepare for the transition into a school environment. It’s never too early to start encouraging them to enjoy education.
In July, Catapult Camp welcomed approximately 75 new-to-country students. Traditionally, the Newcomer Academy provides students in grades six and up with English language skills before they move into traditional classroom settings. Catapult Camp offered a one-week version of this program.
For students in the middle grades, Tiger Time was held for rising fifth- to eighth-graders, touching all subjects. At the Anna Shaw Children’s Institute, 20 students in rising seventh through eleventh grade participated in MED Camp, where they spent time learning about germs and other health-related topics.
Finally, high school students were allowed to recover credits through the high school summer school. Around 250 students enrolled in the program to revisit courses and access school resources.
While all of these camps provided remediation, our educators worked hard to ensure students remained engaged and had fun. These camps allowed students to explore creative outlets, meet new people and catch up on important skills.
Each of these programs provided valuable experiences for our students, and we were more than happy to continue supporting their education throughout the break.
I’d also like to thank each of our talented educators and support staff who took time out of their well-deserved breaks to show up for these students.
Summer learning is unique in its ability to allow students to proceed at a slower pace, with less pressure, and focus on one subject at a time. We hope it helps reignite their love of learning and gives them the freedom to learn at their own pace. With the first day of school on the horizon, we know camps like these are essential to increasing a student’s confidence and helping them feel more prepared at the beginning of the next school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.