Tim Scott: Let's hear it for teachers

In the midst of so much uncertainty in the world today, one positive has undoubtedly emerged: a new appreciation for teachers.
Most of us have always had a special teacher who stands out in our memory. The one teacher that made us feel special or pushed us to do our best work. But after the last month with schools closed and parents having to help their children as pseudo-teachers, I’m certain we all have a new appreciation of what a day in the classroom is really like for teachers.
Educators have always been superheroes. As a matter of fact, that was the theme of our district’s opening staff convocation back in August. Who would have thought that our superheroes would be caught up in the battle with an invisible enemy like a global virus?
But in typical fashion, our educators quickly adapted to this challenge and began overcoming obstacles to reach out to their students to, not only continue the process of teaching and learning, but to make sure they were safe, supported, fed and healthy.
Teachers spent the first day of the school closure calling each of their students to see how they were doing and to find out how many did not have internet access. Our technology department along with our content and engagement team began to work on a way to provide access for about 300 families. Thankfully, we were able to partner with Dalton Utilities to help many of those families get wireless access for the student device.
But during this pandemic, are teachers really continuing to teach? Are students still learning? The answer to both questions is a resounding yes! Our teachers are working to prepare videos, assignments, activities, quizzes and discussions that students can access on Canvas, our learning management system. Teachers are also using Zoom to meet virtually with students to not only answer questions and provide academic assistance, but to ensure that students get the social/emotional support they need during this unprecedented time.
As a matter of fact, our district has almost 2,000 published courses available on Canvas. Currently, 90% of those courses are active with teachers and students enrolled and logging active time in the courses. Also, our active users report shows that we have 7,511 active students, 738 active teachers and 273 active observers (usually parents) who are using Canvas.
Our principals are spending much of their day on Zoom meetings with staff to provide support and continue the work of the professional learning communities with their teachers.
I’ve had several people tell me that they had no idea how much patience and energy it takes to teach their own children, much less a class of 20 students or more. The social media memes showing parents asking “Where do I call for a sub?” or “Homeschooled for two hours and one student has already been expelled” seem to be everywhere. All kidding aside, teaching is truly a calling and not just a job. We are fortunate in Dalton Public Schools to have exceptional teachers who are not only highly qualified but love students like they were their own.
Are their challenges with online learning? You bet! Teachers are people who love the personal relationships they develop with their class of students. Seeing students on a Zoom call or communicating with them using Canvas isn’t the same for teachers who enjoy getting those hugs or fist bumps every morning. Teachers worry about students who are struggling, need special services or enrichment. Online learning isn’t perfect, but I am confident that our students are receiving some of the best instruction and access to the digital resources in the state at this time.
The week of May 4-8 is Teacher Appreciation Week. I would like to ask our community to take time that week to remember the teachers, and all other educators, who are on the front lines of trying to educate our students. Our district is fortunate to have devices for students in second through twelfth grade and we’ve made many devices available to our students in kindergarten and first grade. We have invested in an incredible learning management system and high quality curriculum that have given our district a huge advantage over others in our state. And most importantly, we are blessed to have some of the best educators in the country who are teaching and loving the children in Dalton. I hope you won’t miss this opportunity to thank them.
Tim Scott is superintendent of Dalton Public Schools.
