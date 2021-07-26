Tim Scott: More normal start to school expected in Dalton

It’s hard to believe, but the first day of school is just around the corner. On Tuesday, Aug. 10, we will welcome all of our students back for the first day of a new school year — hopefully a much more normal school year than the last one.
Last year, we started off the year in the midst of much uncertainty and fear. We began school in a hybrid model, with almost 3,000 of our students choosing to remain completely virtual. Every student and staff member wore masks all year long, and many of our students chose virtual learning for the entire year.
This year, our priority will be to safely return to in-person learning. We will not have a virtual learning option for pre-kindergarten through eighth-graders. We will continue to offer a virtual option for ninth- through twelfth-graders who are interested. Our district continues to encourage vaccination for all individuals who are eligible to take the shots.
I am most looking forward to seeing the smiling faces of our students and staff once again. While wearing masks was the right thing to do last year, they will be optional for everyone this year. We will no longer be taking temperatures and asking the COVID-19 screening questions to our staff and students upon arrival at school; however, visitors to schools will go through the screening process. We also will be maintaining the protocols outlined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) if we experience COVID-19 positive cases which includes contract tracing. Teachers will also be maintaining seating charts in classrooms to facilitate contract tracing.
This year, we will be returning to in-person orientations to help our students and families start the year off right. While our schools did an excellent job with virtual orientations and meet and greets last year, there is truly no replacement for being able to walk the halls of a school building and speak to your child’s teacher face-to-face. The orientations will be Monday, Aug. 9, with elementary schools' orientations (prekindergarten through fifth grade) from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Hammond Creek Middle School (sixth and seventh grade) orientation will be at 10 a.m.; Dalton Junior High School (eighth and ninth grade) will hold orientation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and both Dalton High School and The Dalton Academy (tenth through twelfth grade) will hold orientations from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The reconfiguration of our secondary schools required a number of logistical changes at a district level. With new schools in our district, it was necessary to change bus routes and schedules to maximize efficiency and ensure all students arrive to and from school on time. All Dalton Public Schools students will receive a postcard in the mail during the first week of August with their updated bus route, bus number and pickup and dropoff times. We will also be sharing all bus routes on our website as soon as they are available.
It is important that all families have correct contact information on file at the school to ensure all families receive important information, including bus routes, school closures and more. If you’ve moved or changed your phone number during the past year, please call your child’s school as soon as possible, and they will be able to help you update your contact information in our system.
School breakfast and lunch will remain free for all students this year thanks to the meal service waiver from the United States Department of Agriculture. Students will have to pay for any a la carte items, such as extra milk, with cash, check or via our online payment system (www.myschoolbucks.com). Parents who wish to eat lunch with their student will have to purchase a meal at the adult price.
School supply lists for prekindergarten through seventh grade students are now available on each school’s website, our district webpage for back-to-school resources and our mobile app. Parents may access our dedicated back-to-school webpage at www.daltonpublicschools.com/district-resources/back-to-school-information.
To stay up to date on key information on the return to school and throughout the school year, we encourage students and families to bookmark our website at www.daltonpublicschools.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @dpsschools.
We are working with the North Georgia Health District to offer COVID-19 vaccination events for our students and their parents. We will share more information on those dates and times as they become available. I am excited for a new school year, but I also am aware that we still must monitor the information about COVID-19 spread in our community. We want school to be as normal as possible for our students, but we are committed to responding appropriately should COVID-19 positive cases increase in our schools or community.
In the meantime, enjoy the rest of your summer and I look forward to seeing everyone back at school on Aug. 10.
Tim Scott is superintendent of Dalton Public Schools.
