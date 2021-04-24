Tim Scott: Morris Innovative High School closes having graduated over 700 students

An essential part of the district’s reconfiguration of our secondary schools will be the closing of Morris Innovative High School at the end of May. What started as a high school credit recovery program quickly became a home for many students, faculty and staff.
In 2009, the district transformed the credit recovery program into Morris Innovative High School. The school provided an opportunity for around 100 at-risk students to earn the credits they needed online with teacher support, allowing them to get back on track to graduate.
In 2011, the school grew to almost 300 students with 15 teachers and three paraprofessionals on staff. The district required students who were behind in credits to attend MIHS, but more and more students began to come by choice to learn at their own pace and flourish in the smaller school environment. Administrators and teachers quickly adapted the academic experience to meet the needs of at-risk students creating an educational incubator that allowed for experimenting with unique scheduling models, curriculum options and career development opportunities.
In 2012, the school celebrated its first 34 graduates. The same year, MIHS relocated to the former Fort Hill School campus, which provided more adequate space and facilities.
The innovative part of Morris was in keeping with the original motto of the school, “All children, one at a time.” Finding what worked to help each student graduate required being innovative. MIHS was the first school in Dalton to provide one-to-one technology devices for each student. The school offered learning academies, including healthcare science, digital media and service learning. It developed the unique Translation and Interpretation Academy, which provided opportunities for bilingual students to enhance their English and Spanish skills and serve the community.
In 2014, Dalton Public Schools established the Newcomer Academy at MIHS as the first program to address the unique language and learning needs of middle and high school-aged students who were new-to-country.
The diligent teachers and staff in the Newcomer Academy, who see their work as more of a calling than a job, developed a program where they could individualize instruction to meet the unique needs of each student and prepare them to go into the regular classroom or successfully graduate.
Over the years, hundreds of students completed the program but wanted to continue in regular classes at MIHS because the school truly was their family. Several of the Newcomer Program students not only graduated but earned distinctions as valedictorians and salutatorians at MIHS.
In 12 years, MIHS evolved into so much more than just a school to help students graduate high school. Much of the school’s success lies with the incredible faculty and staff who have poured their heart and soul into each student. They created an environment where students, many of them facing unimaginable obstacles, could lean into the support provided, overcome their challenges and successfully obtain a high school diploma.
I believe the MIHS staff was so successful because of their deep love for young people, their commitment to never letting those young people give up, and their belief that education was the ticket that students needed to have a better life.
In recent years, the staff at MIHS used the motto, “Whatever it takes,” to reflect their tireless work towards their goal to see every student succeeded. When the final class of seniors walks across the stage in May, the school will have graduated more than 700 students.
While we are saying goodbye to MIHS, its legacy will continue to impact the entire district and the community for years to come. Programs like the Translation Academy and the Newcomer Academy will continue to exist. The hardworking staff will move to other schools in our district, carrying the same enthusiasm for student success as they have put into practice at MIHS. Finally, the countless students whose lives were changed by their time at MIHS are well on their way to positively impacting our community.
I could not be prouder of the work that has been done at MIHS in the past 12 years. As we close this chapter in our district, all I can say to the staff and students is, “Thank you and mission accomplished.”
Tim Scott is superintendent of Dalton Public Schools.
