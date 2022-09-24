Decades of research confirm that the conditions and qualities of school facilities affect students, teachers, and overall academic achievement. We are extremely fortunate in Dalton Public Schools to have wonderful facilities that are well maintained and provide an appropriate learning environment for students. Our incredible maintenance and custodial staff work hard each day to ensure that our facility systems are in good working order and that the buildings are clean and safe.
From time to time, facilities must be renovated or replaced to keep up with technological advances and the changing needs of staff and students. Much of the major renovation and replacement projects are funded with Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST). These funds are generated from a 1% sales tax on all purchases made within the city of Dalton. Without these funds, it would be impossible to keep schools and fields updated to meet the needs of our students. We are grateful to our community for the continued support of the ESPLOST referendums that fund our capital needs.
This fall marks the completion of several facility projects and updates that we are proud to share with our community — none of which could be completed without the support and tireless effort of our maintenance staff and community partners.
Rusty Lount, director of operations, takes pride in the work he and his staff does to ensure our facilities are cutting-edge and among some of the best in our area.
Lount also believes that when you are teaching a child, it’s important to have a clean, healthy environment to be educated in. We are really blessed by how our community has supported doing really great things in our schools by helping make our facilities nice.
Lount and his team are currently overseeing several projects, most of which will see completion this fall.
One final repair at Hammond Creek Middle School, the $52 million-dollar cutting-edge facility that opened in 2021, will complete its construction.
Across the road, The Dalton Stadium, the new, state-of-the-art soccer, football and lacrosse field on the campus of The Dalton Academy and Dalton Junior High School, is also seeing its final touches with the addition of fencing, sound panels for the locker rooms and a new window for the press box.
At Dalton High School, our students are enjoying lunch in the newly renovated cafeteria. The Dalton High athletic facilities are also being updated with new bleachers and restrooms that will be Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant.
Additionally, we are in the early stages of remodeling Roan School. The well-loved halls and classrooms are in need of renovation. Luckily, Lount’s team is on the job, working with a geotechnical firm to complete an environmental study — the first step in obtaining state approval for the project.
Finally, we know that children are constantly learning through play — making new friends, sharing, taking turns, and interacting with other children. This is why we are prioritizing the maintenance and care of our elementary school playgrounds.
At Park Creek School, Lount’s team is adding the final touches on a new playground area for students to enjoy during recess. After Park Creek, we hope to see each elementary school fitted with new playground equipment.
In the last year or two, we’ve pushed to do some bigger, better things on the playgrounds for the elementary schools. We hope to find some funding to do some more renovations on the playground facilities to be more modern like the one that is almost finished at Park Creek.
At Dalton Public Schools, we are proud to offer exceptional educational opportunities inside of exceptional facilities. We are so grateful for the continued community support that allows us to ensure each student can succeed in clean, innovative and safe environments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.