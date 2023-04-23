“Everyone who remembers his own education remembers teachers, not methods and techniques. The teacher is the heart of the educational system.” — Sidney Hook
May 8-12 is Teacher Appreciation Week. I can’t think of a better time for all of us to reflect on how our lives were touched by great teachers. I’m sure everyone has at least one special teacher who comes to their mind when they remember their time in school.
Mr. Paul was my seventh-grade social studies teacher at Northside Junior High School. It was a particularly difficult year for my family and maybe Mr. Paul sensed as much. I guess I’ll never know why but that year Mr. Paul spent a little more time asking me how I was doing, encouraging me to work a little harder, or joking with me over something funny. He was also one of my coaches and pushed me to do my best and give 100% on the field.
Mr. Paul wasn’t my easiest teacher, and I can’t even remember much about the curriculum I learned that year. But I do remember how he singled me out and made me feel valued and seen.
Mr. Paul continued to influence my life for a number of years following seventh grade, coming to see me play sports or just speaking to me in the hallways. and more than 50 years later, I still remember him and how he made a difference in my life as a young adult.
Teachers are some of the most important members of our society, as they inspire and educate our young people to become successful adults. They work tirelessly to provide a safe and nurturing environment for students to learn and grow, often going above and beyond their job duties to ensure that every child reaches their full potential.
Teachers don’t simply teach students the academic subject matter. They also serve as role models, mentors and advocates for their students. They help instill important values such as empathy, respect and responsibility, essential for building strong and cohesive communities.
Teachers are also essential for the development of knowledgeable and well-informed citizens. They teach critical thinking skills, promote cultural awareness and help students to understand and navigate complex social issues.
How can you show your appreciation for the teachers in your community? I would encourage you to reach out to one of your former teachers and write a note of appreciation to them. Or send a note of thanks to your child or grandchild’s teacher or visit the school and volunteer some time in the classroom.
During Teacher Appreciation Week, our district will give our community an opportunity to give a shoutout to your favorite teacher on our social media pages. Go to www.facebook.com/dpsschools or www.instagram.com/dpsschools and post in the comments about the teacher that made a difference in your life. There is no greater recognition for a teacher than to be appreciated by a student, current or past. I hope you’ll join me in recognizing those teachers who positively influenced your life during this special week.
