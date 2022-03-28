The mission of Dalton Public Schools is to develop trusting relationships and provide quality work that engages students in profound learning. Everything that we do exists to best serve our students, and nothing is more important than the staff members we hire who play a vital role in accomplishing this mission.
We would be unable to educate students without the hard work and dedication of our teachers, paraprofessionals, substitute teachers, administration, custodians, bus drivers, school nutrition workers and more. I am personally very grateful to every member of the Dalton Public Schools staff for showing up every day, continuing to have a positive attitude, and working hard to provide a world-class education for our students.
In order to recruit and retain the highest quality professionals possible, our district commits 85% of our annual budget to staff salary and benefits every year. Over the past few years, we have worked diligently to increase our teacher salary scale to be more competitive with other local school districts. This year, I am hopeful that we will be able to make significant increases to our support staff scale, especially at the beginning levels.
One of the biggest challenges we’ve faced lately has been hiring quality employees. Our school district is no different from most other organizations in our community that are finding it difficult to recruit individuals, particularly those interested in developing a career in education. Many Georgia colleges and universities that have education programs are reporting that the numbers of students seeking to become teachers are declining each year creating a teacher shortage in our state, particularly in high need areas such as special education and secondary math and science. As a matter of fact, Dalton State College has reported that they have seen a decline in education majors in their program, which directly impacts the recruitment efforts for all local school districts.
It’s not just teaching candidates who are hard to find. We’ve struggled to have enough employees in positions like paraprofessionals, school nutrition workers and bus drivers. Already this year we have faced challenges caused by a shortage of staff members. Bus routes have been delayed because of a shortage of bus drivers, schools have struggled to find substitute teachers and our school nutrition department has faced challenges with staffing.
A few weeks ago, Dalton Public Schools held our annual Recruitment Fair. In a change from years past when it was only for teaching positions, we opened up the event to applicants looking for positions as paraprofessionals, substitute teachers, bus drivers, school nutrition employees and more. We had a great turnout of interested individuals, and I know our principals and school staff loved the opportunity to meet with all of the interested applicants! We look forward to reviewing the applications we received and hiring some of these exceptional candidates as part of our staff for next year.
As our search continues for certified staff, we will continue to send representatives to college career fairs across the southeast. These career fairs give our staff members the opportunity to meet with students who are seeking a teaching job after graduation and who may not know much about our district or the Dalton community.
We are working hard to increase the number of applications for open positions and hire additional staff members to offset these shortages. We are looking for hard-working, passionate individuals who love students and desire to make a difference in the lives of young people.
If you know anyone who wants to work in education or who is currently looking for a job, encourage them to consider applying to Dalton Public Schools. I believe that our district is a great place to work and grow in your career, whether you’d like to be a teacher, administrator, paraprofessional, bus driver, substitute teacher or anything in-between.
If you are interested in learning more about what it’s like to work for Dalton Public Schools, I invite you to visit us on our website at https://www.daltonpublicschools.com/careers/why-dalton-public-schools.
Tim Scott is superintendent of Dalton Public Schools.
