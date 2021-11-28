Tim Scott: Reflecting on my blessings

Earlier this month, Dalton Public Schools held its annual curriculum retreat with district administrators and the Dalton Board of Education. We heard from principals from each school in the district as they presented on test scores, data and plans for continued improvement this year.
While I know our district has room for improvement when it comes to test scores and student achievement, I left the retreat with a renewed sense of gratefulness for our teachers, staff and administrators. The work that each and every district employee has done in the past year and a half can’t be adequately represented by test scores alone.
When schools initially closed in March 2020 due to COVID, teachers had to pivot overnight and teach virtually from kitchen tables and living rooms. When schools finally reopened in August 2020, teachers returned to in-person learning with one group of students attending Monday and Tuesday, and another group attending on Thursday and Friday. On top of that, many students opted to stay virtual. Then students were in and out of quarantine, completing assignments online and then returning in person a few days later. Now, there are students back in classrooms who haven’t been in-person for over a year. I know it’s been repeated over and over, but I share all of that to paint a picture of all that educators have had to manage. Through it all, I have witnessed firsthand the continued passion and perseverance of teachers in our district in their dedication to students.
The hard work has not been limited to our classroom teachers. School nutrition employees have delivered meals to neighborhoods when schools were closed. They’ve packaged meals to be eaten in classrooms and they’ve been creative when supply chain issues impact food menus. Our custodians have cleaned buildings with increased frequency and focus. The maintenance department has worked to upgrade HVAC filtration systems and responded to countless other needs in the district. Administrators have had to make difficult decisions and adapt on a moment’s notice as plans have changed. Counselors and social workers have dealt with the increased social-emotional needs of our students and families. Employees in every corner of our district have worked harder than ever, and I couldn’t be more thankful for them.
I am extremely appreciative to the Dalton Board of Education for recently approving a second $1,000 supplement for all district employees. We all know that the work of school employees has only increased during the pandemic. I have personally heard countless stories of teachers Zooming with students after hours to help with homework or working all weekend long to prepare for a class. While this supplement is probably not enough in light of the extra workload that has been carried by all of our employees, I am hopeful that they will feel the sincerest appreciation and gratitude on behalf of myself and the governance team.
Most importantly, I am thankful for our students. I have taken photos with all of our district’s kindergarten students as part of American Education Week. As I interacted with some of our district’s youngest learners, I am even more thankful for the countless students who study within our 10 schools. Every day, I hear stories of students overcoming obstacles and beating the odds to achieve at their highest potential. My number one priority at all times is the success of all of our students.
This Thanksgiving season, I encourage everyone in the Dalton community to thank the teachers, educators and school district employees in your life. The work they have done can’t be adequately put into words, but I know their impact on students’ lives and our community will be felt for years to come.
Tim Scott is superintendent of Dalton Public Schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.