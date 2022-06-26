Dalton Public Schools puts the safety of our students and staff as our top priority. No one can learn or work if they don’t feel safe. Our staff is always thinking about safety, but the news of another school shooting puts everyone on high alert. and it reminds us that we must constantly reevaluate everything we are doing and determine what else we can do to prevent any type of crisis from happening within our schools.
Our district has numerous measures in place to keep our schools safe. Many of these steps are not visible to students and parents. However, we have taken great care to implement security features that have proven effective in other schools and work for our school settings.
From a facility standpoint, we have secured all of our front entryways behind locked doors so that visitors must be given access to the school building. The front entrances to our schools are the only entrances, and all other exterior doors should be closed and locked at all times.
Additionally, we have installed intruder locks on all classroom doors at all of our schools. All these doors are to remain locked from the inside throughout the day. Teachers are instructed to teach behind closed and locked doors at all times.
As one of the first school districts in the country to invest in the Centegix CrisisAlert System, we have already seen the benefits of having the ability to alert the appropriate personnel quickly and easily in the event of an emergency situation. The system provides total campus coverage and indicates the location of the alert so that help can quickly be dispatched. By pressing the button on the badge, employees have the power to alert the administration of a medical or another classroom emergency. They are also able to instantly notify the entire school of a lockdown situation, placing the school on lockdown with the touch of a button.
One of the most important safety measures we have is our partnership with the Dalton Police Department. Not only do they provide our School Resource Officers, but they support our crisis planning and training. We are fortunate that we live in a city where the Dalton officers can respond to an emergency in just minutes. When the Dalton High School teacher shot the gun in the school in 2018, nine police officers were at the school in a minute and a half. As a convenience for our local officers, each of our schools has dedicated parking spaces for any patrol officer to use to complete reports or stop by the school for lunch or to visit classrooms. This school year, we plan on having an increased police presence at all our schools beyond our existing School Resource Officers.
We are also increasing the number of Resource Officers that will serve our schools to six: one at each of our four secondary schools and two rotating through our elementary schools.
These officers play an important role, not only in keeping our schools secure but also in engaging with our students and staff on a daily basis building trust and support so that issues are reported before they become problems.
While we always want to be diligent, we recognize that it’s impossible for us to have eyes and ears everywhere. That’s why the Dalton Public Schools mobile app includes a tip line where anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious may report the information to a school administrator. Contact information is optional, so reports can be made anonymously. The app allows the user to upload a photo or video related to a threat or suspicious activity if desired. All reports are taken seriously and investigated by the school and/or district administrators.
The Dalton Public Schools mobile app is available for all smartphones free from the app store by searching for Dalton Public Schools.
All of our safety precautions work hand-in-hand with our social-emotional education and mental health support. For many years, we have provided a Student Assistance Program and Employee Assistance Program. Both programs provide free counseling and mental health services for individuals who are experiencing anxiety, stress or have experienced a traumatic event in their lives. Students are most often referred to the program by their school counselor. We have school counselors in each of our elementary schools and multiple counselors at the secondary level. We also have social workers who are available to work with students who are in crisis. This year, we are adding an additional counselor position to help meet the needs of our students.
All of these things and more work together to provide a safe learning environment for our students. Teaching and learning will always be central to what we do, but it can’t happen without everyone feeling safe in our buildings. Safety must be our first priority.
Tim Scott is superintendent of Dalton Public Schools.
