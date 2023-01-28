Every day a student is absent from school is a lost opportunity for learning. Students who miss school are not only missing important instruction, but they also miss the ability to engage with their teacher and fellow students, ask questions, get clarifying answers and work collaboratively with others.
As a matter of fact, irregular absenteeism by sixth grade can be a better predictor of whether a student will drop out of school before graduation than test scores, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing at least 15 days of school in a year. However, data indicates that missing more than five days of school each year, regardless of the cause, impacts students’ academic performance and starts shaping attitudes about school. While absenteeism is more widespread in middle and high school, it still affects many elementary students. These poor attendance patterns can significantly affect standardized test scores and set up habits that carry over into middle and high school.
Making school attendance a priority for your child is critical. Students who miss fewer days become better readers. A child’s academic success increases, and they generally enjoy school more when they attend regularly. Good attendance improves your child’s chances of successfully graduating from high school and earning a diploma.
How can parents build the habit of good attendance with their children? It is important to have a regular bedtime and morning routine. Be sure to lay out clothes and pack backpacks the night before. Maintaining a routine each school night and in the morning will help students be better prepared and reduce unexpected delays.
Develop a backup plan if something should come up in the morning. Have a family member, a neighbor or another parent that you can call should you need a backup to get your child to school.
Avoid physician and dental appointments and extended trips when school is in session. Try to schedule extended family vacations during the summer or the two-week winter break.
Students who are truly sick shouldn’t come to school. Sometimes complaints of a stomachache may be signs of anxiety. If your child is anxious about school, talk to your child’s teacher, school counselor or school social worker for advice on how to make him/her feel comfortable and excited about learning.
There can be many reasons why students miss school and those should be documented with a note from parents. If a student’s absences seem to be a problem, the school may send a letter home to parents notifying them of the situation. If a student misses seven days that are unexcused or has a total of 10 absences, the school may ask the parent to attend an Attendance Review Team meeting that involves the teacher, school administrator and school social worker.
If unexcused absences continue to occur, the family may be referred to the Truancy Treatment Team made up of community agencies including the Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS), juvenile court, the health department, etc. If the unexcused absences continue, the social school worker may refer the family to juvenile court or to DFCS for violating the Georgia Compulsory School Attendance Law (20.2.690).
This process is supplemented with numerous phone calls and home visits by school social workers who want to do everything they can to eliminate the barriers that are causing a child to miss school.
School attendance not only helps a student grow academically, but also helps them develop social skills, responsibility and perseverance, all skills students will need when they graduate and move into college or the job market. Parents should make regular school attendance a priority. It will not only help them achieve better academically, but it will prepare them for a brighter future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.