Tim Scott: School opening hasn't impacted community spread of virus

We are celebrating our first full month of school in the 2020-21 school year. While this year has been far from typical, our schools are seeing students and staff excited and happy to be back in school whether virtually or in person. I think we’ve all learned that there is value in routine and school is a vital part of the life of families with children.
While having two first days of school was certainly unusual, it was wonderful to see students and staff arriving back to school on Monday, Aug. 31, and on Thursday, Sept. 3. Students had their temperature taken while still in the cars or as soon as they arrived off the bus to ensure that anyone who might have a fever didn’t enter the school buildings. Students and staff donned their best mask for the first day of school and there were lots of handwashing and hand sanitizing throughout the day.
Staff spent the first few days of school discussing new protocols and procedures to keep everyone safe as well as building relationships with students who hadn’t physically been to school in months. For those students who were in the building, breakfast and lunch were served in the classrooms instead of the usual cafeteria. Virtual students had the option to come to the school and pick up meals.
After three weeks of hybrid learning for in-person students, the district moved to a five-days-a-week model for elementary students on Sept. 21. Because the elementary school has designated teachers to instruct students virtually and other teachers who are providing in-person learning, we were able to bring our youngest learners back to school five days a week. Middle and high school hybrid students began attending in person four days a week, with Wednesdays serving as a planning day for secondary teachers, because they are instructing both virtually and in-person students.
The first week of having more students in the building has gone very well. We only had one positive case during the week. Also, we saw our numbers of students and staff in quarantine due to exposure to a close contact who tested positive come down this week. Overall, we are not seeing increased exposures from school opening.
How do we know this?
Our district made the decision before school started that we would be transparent and proactive in sharing information about any positive cases of COVID-19 among students or staff and to report that information weekly on a COVID-19 dashboard on our district website. Our lead school nurse is responsible for tracking and tracing any positive cases of students and staff. We use the information that the nurse gathers to complete our dashboard weekly.
After the first week of school, the Georgia Department of Education in conjunction with the Department of Public Health requested that every school district in Georgia complete an online report regarding positive cases and quarantines among students and staff. The state asked that we report positive cases that could only be traced back to exposure at school, and not from the community because that number was already being reported by local health departments. We then aligned our public reporting to match the state report. However, we quickly found that most of the students or staff who tested positive could be traced back to family or community situations, not from fellow students or teachers.
Our first positive COVID-19 case came over the Labor Day weekend, but it wasn’t reported on our COVID-19 dashboard since it wasn’t traced back to the school. It seems disingenuous not to report the case since transparency with our public was the goal. After much discussion, we have now tweaked our public dashboard to add a graph to show the number of students or staff in our schools who test positive from community spread each week.
While we have seen a number of students and staff have to quarantine, as of this past Friday we have only seen a total of 13 positive cases, with only one case traced back to school spread. We attribute the low rate of school transmission to the preparation and support of our staff and families in following our health and safety protocols. We will continue to require masks and emphasize proper hand hygiene and cleaning protocols to lessen the chance of spread of the virus.
Families whose students initially selected virtual learning have until Friday to notify their schools if they would like to make the switch to in-person instruction for the next six-week period. We are seeing many of our virtual students return to in-person instruction because parents say they feel safer in making that choice now or because they have found virtual learning too difficult for their child.
I would like to thank all of our staff and families who have shown us patience and grace as we’ve navigated this new normal. While this year promises to be unlike any other, we are committed to keeping safety and a high-quality education as our top priorities.
Tim Scott is the superintendent of Dalton Public Schools
