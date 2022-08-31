Back-to-school season is over and now our staff is settling into our familiar routine of providing the best educational opportunities available for our students. But as our teachers reconnect with our students, it is still clear that many of our children continue to face significant challenges. Like many other school districts across the nation, we have worked hard to provide as many mental health and social-emotional resources as we can to help struggling students overcome their challenges to learning.
Among the resources that the district provides are school counselors available in every school who meet and work with students when issues arise. All of our elementary schools have one counselor, and our secondary schools have counselors in line with their larger enrollments. This school year, we were able to add an additional counselor at the junior high school to the budget. These professionals are trained to help students with social-emotional issues such as anxiety, low self-esteem, grief and depression that have become more common since the COVID pandemic. They also spend time in classrooms providing lessons on important topics to students on responsible decision-making, conflict resolution, bullying, etc.
Another key factor in addressing students’ social-emotional needs is the work done by our incredible school social workers. The job of a school social worker extends beyond the classrooms and into the homes and lives of countless students. Our school social workers help ensure students are physically, emotionally and mentally present in the classroom. Our school social workers also are able to connect our students and families with much-needed resources in the community. Last year alone, the school social workers in Dalton Public Schools completed 978 home visits and were able to make 1,013 referrals to outside agencies that could provide additional support for our students.
I am thankful that our district and school board place a high value on the work of our school social workers. Thanks to the board’s support, we employ seven full-time school social workers and one part-time case manager.
Jackie Taylor, our lead social worker, explains the role of a social worker is to help eliminate barriers to student achievement. By working together with staff, community agencies, students, and families, social workers help families and students identify and overcome obstacles in order to help all of our students reach their full potential.
Another way that our district supports the mental health needs of our students is through our Student Assistance Program (SAP). The SAP service is contracted through the Hamilton Employee Assistance Program, which is a part of Hamilton Medical. It provides free, confidential counseling services to students enrolled in our school district. Students can use the SAP to discuss common issues faced during adolescence including anger management, grief and loss, anxiety, depression, stress, bullying and more. The counselors employed by the SAP are specially trained to work with students to overcome these problems. If you are a parent of a student who might benefit from participating in the SAP, I would encourage you to reach out to your school counselor, and they can help make that referral.
While our vision is to provide a world-class education that prepares our students for college, career, and civic life, it is imperative that students have the supports they need such as mental health and social-emotional resources. The last several years have been especially hard on our children and young adults. At Dalton Public Schools, we want to help every child be prepared — academically, emotionally and socially — to achieve their highest potential.
