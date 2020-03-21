Tim Scott: Thanks to teachers, staff for redesigning school in just days

Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
There really are no words to describe how the staff, students and parents of Dalton Public Schools have rallied together in the last week during the new coronavirus, or COVID 19, pandemic that has shut down schools. If you had told me several months ago that we would be closing schools down just as we were moving into the most exciting and fast paced months of the school year, I wouldn’t have believed it. Yet here we are — schools closed, teachers instructing students online, students working at home, school nutrition and bus drivers delivering meals to students, custodians disinfecting and sanitizing classrooms and everyone feeling a little uncertain about what is happening in our country and around the world.
The decision to close schools last weekend was a difficult one. Any time our district is faced with a decision to close schools, I seek the advice of the experts who know the situation. This case was no different. As an educator, I have to rely on the experts in health care to advise me about medical issues. Just as with any other decision, my first priority is always the safety of our students and staff. I’d like to thank Dr. Stanley Taylor from the North Georgia Health District for working with me and Whitfield County Schools Superintendent Judy Gilreath to give us the latest information and expert opinion. My second priority was to try to continue student learning as long as possible. I knew the time was quickly coming when we would have no choice but to close schools. Once the governor declared a public health emergency on Saturday, it was clear that the time had come.
Once the decision was made on Saturday, our district and school administrators immediately began working to prepare for this extended closing. Administrators worked to confirm the best ways to connect online for faculty meetings and professional learning communities. All staff reported last Monday and Tuesday to build on their digital learning lessons and prepare to serve students online for the next few weeks. In just days, our teams were able to transform school as we have traditionally delivered it into a virtual experience.
Extended Digital Learning 2.0 began on Wednesday and will continue until school is back in session. Our amazing teachers and staff are making the best out of a very tough, unprecedented situation. I can’t say enough about their commitment and love for their students. I know things will not go perfectly, but please know we want to connect with your students during this time and provide meaningful learning for them if possible.
Our school nutrition department went into overdrive planning to continue providing food to students. Many of our students rely on school breakfast and lunch. It only took a few hours before our School Nutrition Director Wimberly Brackett and Safety and Transportation Coordinator Jeff Wells had feeding sites confirmed and bus routes planned to get food to our students. When the first bus rolled out of Dalton Middle School on Monday morning to take food to students, there wasn’t a dry eye around. We recognize that this food could make a huge difference for students, and that we don’t just educate minds but we fill stomachs as well.
Currently, our custodians continue to deep clean schools so they will be ready when school resumes. Our maintenance department will continue to address needs in the buildings with work they couldn’t do while students were present. All of our 12-month employees continue to work either in their office or virtually to maintain the business of the district and support schools
I want to thank the Dalton Board of Education for their support and encouragement. This past week was Board Member Appreciation Week, and I know I speak for all of our staff who would like to say thank you for all you do each and every day for our students, staff and community. You lead by example and always want to do the right thing for students and staff. We appreciate each of you!
We still have work to do. For those students who do not have wireless access at home, we are working through our community partnerships to try to find a way to provide access in more locations. We are committed to stay in communication with our families and students through whatever means possible to ensure you have the latest information from our district.
This is truly an unprecedented time. We are all living with a bit of anxiety, but I would ask you to focus on what you can do instead of what you can’t. With a whole lot of patience and some grace, we can get through this challenge together.
Tim Scott is superintendent of Dalton Public Schools.
