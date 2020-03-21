Today's Forum for March 22

"I’ve never been a fan of David Pennington until recently and I want to commend and applaud him for his positive comments about continuing with the daily routines in our lives, but in a careful and conscientious manner while dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. It’s very inspiring and uplifting to hear a leader finally speak with confidence and courage rather than listening to all the relentless doomsday rhetoric from the news media and most of the members in the Democratic Party."
"I am a physician who has practiced my entire career in Dalton. The hospital and health care workers are already working hard to take care of patients with COVID-19 with more to come and some will be life-threatening. Doctors, nurses and the other staff are already getting sick taking care of these patients and I am proud every one is stepping in to help. The mayor encouraging people to gather together in restaurants is one of the most irresponsible and dangerous things I have every heard a politician say. Please stay home and don’t get sick."
"This older adult does not feel obligated to attend anything. People need to take responsibility for their own health rather than expecting our government or private businesses to tell us what should be common sense."
"Given the circumstances and the limited information, I do not blame Trump for what he should or shouldn’t have done. I blame him for for automatically calling it a Democratic hoax and then going on TV surrounded by airline execs to try to convince people to fly, when all other medical advice said not to. He made it clear where his loyalties lie."
"So, to the powers-that-be, how about a little info on our local COVID-19 patient? Nothing of a personal nature, just where has this person been locally and when? Kind of give us a little heads up as to whether we should pay even closer attention an ache, pain, fever, cough or breathing issue."
"To the people who are concerned about the whereabouts of the local person who tested positive for coronavirus, you may want to focus your attention on the hordes of Florida spring breakers who will be exiting the interstate to eat or refuel."
"People getting angry at kids on the beach ignore the adults providing services to them because that story doesn't give them a smug sense of superiority."
"To the Forum commenter telling us to support our downtown businesses and not to worry about Kroger, could you please tell us which one of our downtown businesses has a supply of hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, toilet paper, canned goods and other food items at reasonable prices? Please give us their name and address and I will head right over immediately to give them my business. FYI, I support Food City, thank you very much."
"It’s delusional to think Trump fixed anything. A tax cut for the rich and a trillion dollar national debt didn’t fix the economy. He could have fixed the coronavirus problem in January or February but said it was a hoax."
"I see John Stossel in the paper defending price gouging again. In his confused mind if someone walks into your local store and buys up all the hand sanitizer so there’s none left for you, then stands outside out offering it to you for 10 times the price, this person has somehow performed a valuable service."
"I agree with the person that said Trump was a certified egomaniac. Please tell me what he has fixed. He has bankrupted a number of times and he won't show his taxes. We don't really know how successful he is."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.