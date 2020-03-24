Today's Forum for March 25

"I think it is scary how many Americans are willing to give up their rights over fear. To me, this is more scary than the virus. It’s not that I am not afraid of getting sick, I have asthma and diabetes and am very afraid of getting this virus, but I still do not want government telling me when I can leave my house!"
"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 80,000 Americans died of flu and its complications (primarily pneumonia) during the 2017-18 flu season. About 25,000 have died during the current flu season. Yet almost half the U.S. population chooses not to get a flu shot each year. Those people put babies, pregnant women, immune-suppressed people and older folks at greater risk of serious illness and death. No excuse for that."
"I didn't realize it was actually bad until I was told to wash my six-pack and then my hands before I could pop a top and not watch ball."
"To all you Fox News haters, try to remember that they are always trustworthy and unrivaled by just being ‘fair and balanced.’"
"Four things I never thought I would see in my life: 1. A blizzard in Georgia. 2. Something as catastrophic as COVID-19. 3. Donald Trump as president of the USA. 4. All stores sold out of pinto beans and toilet tissue."
"It was easy to get my Census 2020 form done, since I am home. Hope everyone in Forumland has completed theirs!"
"If the Republicans are really interested in getting relief checks to families, then put the $500 billion relief to corporations aside."
"As my doctor said, 'Get your virus information from medical professionals, not politicians.'”
"Could we get an official community website with a list of all local businesses who are doing delivery/curbside pickup/etc. to help those of us who have underlying conditions? Not just restaurants. We would need to know who and how to access the help. Currently, I'm buying from Amazon because it delivers — but I'd rather support local businesses. I just need to know where and how."
"I had planned to take advantage of early morning shopping for seniors at Walmart Tuesday morning, but it was dark, raining and storming. We need more than a one-day option during this crisis."
“For the greater good of our community, can the local cable providers please block the CNN channel. Just think, if everybody gets what they want there will be no news anybody does not like."
"For the good of our community could everyone please watch Fox News channel and block CNN, MSNBC and ABC, and especially 'The View.'"
"To the person who wants local cable providers to block Fox News. I want them to block CNN. Now which of us gets our wish?"
"For the greater good of the community, should the Forum block comments from those calling for censorship of what we watch on television? Some people apparently cannot abide hearing opinions with which they disagree."
"This time it is the Democrats, but Republicans have been just as guilty in the past. When will Congress stop adding hidden agendas to vitally needed legislation to curry favor for pet projects and political gain? Drop the junk and provide needed relief related to the coronavirus now."
"Congress has finally done something with their latest inability (or unwillingness) to act. They have presented to the public the most persuasive and convincing argument possible for term limits."
