Today's Forum for March 26

"And all of a sudden the SPLOST isn’t that important."
"I saw a report that the Memphis police ran a newspaper ad offering to check anyone’s meth supply for the coronavirus, for free. Sixteen people showed up at the police station to have their meth checked."
"Just wait. Trump will demand dirt on Biden from the states before he will send them aid, even if they have to make it up."
"Forget Fox News, MSNBC or CNN, my wish is for the Lifetime channel to be eradicated from the cable TV lineup permanently."
"The fundamental difference between Fox News and CNN is that Fox has gone to court to defend their right to lie to the audience."
"To the person who wanted the local cable providers to remove Fox News, if you had streaming YouTube TV you could control what channels you get. I totally deleted MSNBC and CNN from my guide and moved Fox News to the top spot."
"If you're not happy with Fox News, then don't watch it. I'm not crazy about Fox either, but it is informative. Turn it on when you want to, turn it off when you want to. If you don't want to watch it all, don't."
"For all of you Fox News viewers, for a little insight into the Murdoch family's organization, let me recommend that you read 'Fox Nation vs. Reality: The Fox News Cult of Ignorance."
"For goodness sake, people, if you hate a channel so much just change the channel. And if that doesn’t work go into the menu on your remote and remove the channels you don’t want to watch."
"If Trump wants to open things back up he can start with live rallies. Get together and shout in each other’s faces 'Coronavirus is a Democratic hoax.'"
"An economic depression was preventable if we had acted weeks ago but we did not. Now our leaders either think that sending people back to work during an outbreak will stop a depression (it won’t) or they plan on pretending a few months from now that a depression is the fault of people who did the sensible thing to contain this outbreak."
"Does anyone know why school buses are still running in Dalton?"
Editor's note: Dalton Public Schools bus drivers are dropping off meals to students while the schools are closed due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19). For a list and schedule of times, go to tinyurl.com/qkk7n6o.
"Schools should go ahead and do the prudent thing and cancel for the rest of the school year."
"To all you folks wanting to see term limits on the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate members, I want to tell you this. You'll see a unicorn in your yard and you'll have Bigfoot over for Sunday brunch before there are ever term limits on these people."
"I was so bored and housebound on Wednesday that I actually read David Bean's letter to the editor. Same old stuff, but like I say, I was housebound and bored."
"I can't believe so many people are catching the Democratic hoax."
"Yes, Georgia, there is a sun. Wow!"
"I must say to wash your hands and say your prayers because Jesus and germs are everywhere. May God bless us all.'"
"Gov. Cuomo is politicking for president."
