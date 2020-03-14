Today's Forum for March 15

"Donald Trump has gaslighted the country for three years. The Mueller investigation and impeachment process he brought on himself. The coronavirus crisis is a different animal. The coronavirus can't be bullied or lied about ultimately. Trump said Friday that he takes no responsibility for the lack of testing for coronavirus. The coronavirus crisis has totally exposed how unfit Trump is for the office he holds."
"John Stossel is obviously not familiar with the history of the carpet industry in Dalton. Bedspreads were tufted at home with materials brought by haulers until federal legislation required them to work in factories. The rest is history."
"A big thank you to Vaughn and the Georgia Department of Transportation maintenance crew for fixing a long-running drainage problem in my backyard."
"To blame President Trump for the coronavirus or for what's going on in the stock market is either ignorance or hate."
"I don't understand why people criticize the newspaper for publishing opinion columns that they don't agree with. It's the newspaper's duty to provide different, dissenting opinions to elicit conversation about topics. You shouldn't degrade the newspaper or cancel your subscription just because you disagree with a columnist's point of view."
"I hear about city code, but is it such a thing? It's not being enforced on the east side. With 10 signs posted at one business, five cars parked in one yard and driveway, junk cars taking up half the street, loud mufflers keeping us up and disrupting our church service, come on Dalton enforcement man. East side pays taxes, too."
"Everyone, please wash your hands!"
"I can't even go out to eat with family or even have a family meal at a home without the cellphones just stuck right there. We can't even have family get-togethers or have conversations."
"Let's talk happiness from now on, OK?"
"You laugh all you want. A half a billion dollars is pocket change to Bloomberg. Go, Biden!"
"Instead of fussing over daylight saving time or Eastern Standard Time, I think we ought to have what they call farmer time where you start the day when the sun comes up and you end the day when the sun goes down."
"This is to the people concerned about traveling and daylight saving time. The alarm will go off as early as you set it."
"To all of you people complaining about having daylight saving time or not having it, you are free to operate on whatever time you deem fit. You can tailor your life around whichever set of parameters you like."
"Michael Shannon's column in Thursday's paper about Virginia's school's was totally correct."
"It's strange how all of the Democrats have all become experts on the coronavirus when they don't know a thing about it."
"So you lost $100,000 in the stock market. Methinks the fault could be yours instead of Trump's."
"I'm sorry, but there's no way I could see Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders negotiating with foreign leaders."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.