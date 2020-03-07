Today's Forum for March 8

"Elizabeth Warren's run for president was undone by her own obvious dishonesty. She fell apart by lying about her Native American ancestry, the debunked allegation she’d been fired from a job for being pregnant and the false claims her kids had never attended a private school. The end result of her dishonesty should be a lesson to all who would seek a political office."
"The CDC will keep telling us the truth about the coronavirus until Trump fires them."
"Keep America great."
"To the person that put in the Forum if the police really need expensive, inefficient, customized cars. You ever tried to chase down a corvette with a Ford Fiesta? Good luck Eat my dust."
"To the person calling about all of the houses in Whitfield County that are so in disrepair and everything, those houses are mostly owned by elderly people if you get out and check. Those elderly people cannot health-wise get out and fix their house and they don't have money, but yet they're still paying Whitfield County tax to the max."
"How is Donald Trump the most dangerous president in history?"
"As one of the people that thinks the Forum is boring due to politics, I do make comments that are not about politics. Just know that I don't say anything about politics and I don't say anything about religion."
"The proposed $5,000 raise for Georgia's teachers is needed so the teachers may buy bulletproof vests and take tae kwon do classes and judo, also."
"All you Trump supporters and Republicans that are so anti any type of socialism, why don't you and any family member give up your Medicaid, WIC, PeachCare or any other thing that is sponsored or paid for by the government? You won't give that up, so why are you complaining? You may not have a choice under Trump."
"Would it be possible for the Whitfield road department to clean up north Whitfield? McGaughey, Hopewell, Keith Valley, East Emerson are just some of the roads that are a mess. Some of these roads have already been mowed so there is twice as much trash. Can we also have some of those shiny, new no-littering signs, too?"
"President Trump falsely took credit for the stock market going up. Now it's only fair to blame him for its falling."
"The Democrats are the party of diversity. Which old white guy are you going to vote for? Sanders or Biden?"
"I filled out paperwork over two years ago to get some of this free asphalt and I'm still waiting. I haven't seen any yet. What do you have to do get this stuff? I've seen people with six or seven loads of it and I can't even get one."
"Most people who complain about train whistles and how inconvenient it is to change their clocks every six months for daylight saving time should've been with me in Vietnam. Their outlooks would be a little bit different. On second thought, I'm glad they weren't there with me. I probably would have never made it back."
"I really like 'Hocus Focus.' Thank you so much for bringing it back. Neither 'Wallace The Brave' nor 'Wumo' do I understand, but it's better to talk about this than politics."
"Someone recently commented in the Forum that first lady Melania was a caring person. That reminded of the time she wore a long overcoat to the southern border to check on the detained children and written in large letters across the back it said 'I really don't care. Do U?'"
