Today's Forum for March 10

"Really? Powers that be in government, how many more traffic accidents must occur at the intersection of Lower Dawnville Road and Dawnville Road before a traffic light is put in?"
"Now that the stock market is in free fall (down almost 20% from its high last month) and the country is poised to enter into a recession (if not already in one), I wonder how our 'greatest president ever,' Donald Trump, will tweet his way out of this one being his fault (since he always takes credit for the stock market/economy when it's rising). I'm sure this is somehow Obama's fault, or maybe even Clinton's fault. Not that truth matters to the Trump-lovers; everything's great (just ignore that man behind the curtain). Pathetic."
"The Democratic Party and the news media seem to take pleasure in stoking the flames of the coronavirus panic while putting the country at risk of a catastrophic overreaction as these people in leadership positions are running around maximizing the situation without a thought for the harm they may be causing. Of course, no one should minimize it, and we must do all we can to stop preventable deaths. A recent statement from a U.S. health official asserted that over 85% of those infected will only experience mild to no symptoms at all."
"President Trump sure showed a lot of caring for those people in Nashville, Tennessee. God bless President Trump."
"FYI: Melania's 'I don't care. Do U?' jacket was meant for the liberal media who had been criticizing her, not the illegal detainees."
"It is very frustrating to hear so many complain that President Trump does not meet their arbitrary standard of being 'presidential.' What they consider 'presidential' is a very modern idea. The vast majority of our past presidents would not meet their lofty ideals. Please name us just a few presidents prior to World War II that they would consider 'presidential,' and for our Democrat friends, can you name one past president that you consider 'presidential' that was not a Democrat? Even our greatest presidents would not be considered 'presidential' by modern standards. Take Lincoln, Jefferson or almost any other past presidents. They would all be considered uncouth, rash, prone to profanity and retribution, and not fit into this modern mindset. Read some history before you speak unsubstantiated platitudes."
"To the person that said the Democratic Party is the party of diversity, which is true, but he also asked which of the old white guys you're going to vote for. The Republican Party doesn't have any diversity, it's an all-white group. He finally got Ben Carson in there. Besides him, it's a bunch of old white men as well. What are you trying to say?"
"Amen to the Forum caller talking about Vietnam."
"I'm really upset that they're bringing those people with coronavirus — COVID-19 — from that ship to Georgia. Why? Why are they bringing them to Georgia? If they're Georgia residents, that's one thing, but to bring a group of people that have this virus or have been exposed to this virus and to bring them to Georgia, I am very, very upset about it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.