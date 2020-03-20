Today's Forum for March 21

"The whole point of giving ordinary citizens cash is that they spend it. The more stuff people buy, the faster we get out of a recession!"
''I have a bad feeling a lot of the restaurants and local businesses will not survive this virus ordeal, but I hope I'm wrong.''
"As far as I’m concerned Deputy Todd Thompson and K9 Eddy are top winners. Proud to have you in Whitfield County."
"What I miss about the last two of Trump’s coronavirus updates is Dr. Fauci to tell the truth."
"I know that things have gotten scary lately with this coronavirus, but this is a time to show kindness to one another and be helpful if and when you can. Try to slow down and be patient, don't run all over anyone in the store or get in a big hurry when you're out on the road. Also, please remember to cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze and take the needed precautions to be healthy and safe, for your sake and the sake of others. God bless."
"Republicans and Democrats looking at the current crisis and coming up with complicated, means-tested, bureaucracy-laden plans to fix it is like watching a house burn down and worrying about getting the carpet wet putting it out."
"More than 10,000 Delta employees have volunteered so far to take unpaid leave; Delta officers will take a 50% cut in pay through June 30; directors and managing directors will take a 25% pay cut; board members and CEO Bastian will forgo pay for six months in an effort to save $4 billion in the June quarter. President Trump has never taken a salary. Wouldn't it be nice if Congress would follow suit? Let's let them know how they can really help!"
"David Pennington obviously doesn’t think he’s vulnerable to the coronavirus. What a selfish, self-centered person. We are all vulnerable!"
"Experts agree that the most effective way to control the virus is to follow the example of California, New York, Argentina, China and others. It only risks lives when leaders, local or otherwise, view this measure to control the pandemic as 'hysteria.'"
"Mayor Pennington should immediately retract and apologize for his dangerous, irresponsible comments. Every health organization recommends self-isolation to try and minimize the deaths from the coronavirus. All of us need to do our part to protect vulnerable populations. I hope seniors remember his cavalier disregard for their health come next election."
"It's good to know more downtown restaurants are delivering. We ordered from Cyra's Thursday night and it was here almost before we hung up the phone!"
"The $1,000 will be given back about the same time liberals raise taxes on themselves to pay for the many things they want. Because if you really believed we need them you would do that. Of course you won’t and of course you are — hypocritical."
"The problem with the Trump administration is that they are less worried about solving the problem than they are about finding someone else to blame for it."
"I feel very strongly that during this very grueling situation that our country is currently experiencing we need someone like Trump as our president. Even though I’ll be the first to admit that he is a certified egomaniac, I don’t bother or concern myself about things like that. We all know that he’s been very successful in business and above all he’s not another cowardly politician. When he promises he’ll fix something, he then usually fixes it."
