Today's Forum for March 12

"Just because there are so many people that don't know or understand the dangers of socialism and intend to vote for Bernie Sanders or any in the leftist socialist/communist Democrat Party, that does not give you the right to ruin and just give away other Americans' freedom or our country. Your descendants, who will be slaves to those arrogant tyrants, will never forgive your willful ignorance and will condemn you forever!"
"Good to hear code enforcement is getting used more but it won't make a whole lot of difference as long as we continue to use the insane 'pile your trash next to curb' policy. It would be cheaper to improve the MLK site to allow people to haul it there and make a lot more sense."
"Does anyone know where you can purchase high quality sweet gum balls with the stems pulled off?"
"I have lost more than $100,000 in the market so far. I will gladly sacrifice that loss and call it my donation to get rid of our inept, so-called leader!"
"To the person on the east side of town with the mattress, the dead goat and the 15 used tires all in one place, it's not funny but I can't stop laughing."
"I'm one of those old, white men that the millennials are always talking about. Well I put myself through college, wasn't anyone that had to pay for it, and I served my country in the Korean War. So the millennials can kiss off."
"I was reading in the Forum about someone getting calls from Medicare and calls from here and calls from there. Well, I get the same thing. What I do, if I don't recognize the number I will not answer it. I'll let the answering machine pick it up. They never, ever leave a message. Not ever. And that tells me something. Do not answer these calls. That's what they want you to do. Leave it alone."
"Alright, real talk: how is any one older than age 9 'afraid' of roller coasters?"
"I was just wondering how those big tax cuts that Trump gave is working out. I was getting a nice tax return every year until the tax cuts. The last two years I have been paying a lot back."
"So President Trump, now that the World Health Organization has declared coronavirus a pandemic, do you still believe it's still a hoax made up by the Democrats?"
"It doesn't matter what the president suggests or tries to do, the Democrats will slam it. I'm so sick of these Democrats."
"I wasn't alive during the Vietnam War but I know several people who were in it. I get it, it was a nightmare and I'm not disregarding that — and I'm glad you made it out alive. But daylight saving time is an anachronism that causes more problems than it solves today. Some other states have done away with it already. Now the train horns, I don't really care about those."
"There's talk about doing away with daylight saving time or keeping daylight saving time while keeping regular time all year round. I hope people in this area realize a lot of people here work in the Chattanooga area and a lot of people in the Chattanooga area work in Georgia. If you're going to change the time to an hour's difference, you're going to mess up travel, getting up in the morning and coming home at night."
