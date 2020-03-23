Today's Forum for March 24

"You don’t need to concern yourself about a single person with COVID-19. You need to behave like everybody has it."
"If the health department called you and said you tested positive for COVID-19 and asked you to list all the places you have been to and people you’ve been in contact with for the last 14 days, would you be proud of yourself or embarrassed by your actions? Think about it. Stay home."
"Kudos to the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners for maintaining social distance and limiting their meeting on Monday to less than 10 people. Thank you for setting the example we should all follow."
"Her emails don't seem like such a big deal now, huh?"
"Shorter Michael Shannon: 'The buck stops ... over there somewhere. Certainly not on dear leader's desk.'"
"While shopping recently I became very concerned by the number of full families shopping together. In Kroger, I feel the number of people could have been cut in half if one parent or guardian had stayed in the car or at home with the children. While many people do not have the luxury of having a family member to stay home with young children, it is the responsibility of those who can to send only one adult out for errands. Let's keep our distance now so we can all be closer later."
"I am so tired of the elitist, supercilious, arrogant, condescending and liberal spin-doctors passing as national news reporters. Their 'Look at me, I'm so smart and you're not' attitude disgusts me. Please don't take their misrepresentations and lies as facts. Do some research before forming your own opinion."
"So grateful that the proposed six-year SPLOST failed to pass. Wrap your mind around the economic pain that would be causing when so many small businesses are fighting for their lives (many will not make it), and so many people are facing smaller paychecks or job loss."
"I’ve looked at Trump’s actions and I see a president who values big business and the economy (the stock market, if you will) over clean air, clean water, safe foods and medicines, and the preservation of public lands. The person I’m addressing must not have any children or grandchildren. Please look beyond greed and you’ll see what’s truly important."
"Of course price gouging is OK, John Stossel. Unless you’re poor or your income has stopped. Worried about a run on essential products? Ever heard of limiting how many an individual can buy? Price gouging saves lives? Not for those who can’t afford it."
"The job of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-funded medical epidemiologist, who was embedded in China prior to the coronavirus outbreak, was eliminated by the Trump administration. Once the pandemic began, Trump accused China of denying American access."
"Someone please tell me how our president could have stopped the coronavirus "
"You can blame the American companies for the shortage of medical supplies because moving manufacturing to China, we rely way too much on America's No. 1 enemy. They are keeping the supplies for themselves, which I can't blame them."
"For the greater good of our community, can the local cable providers please block the Fox News channel?"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.