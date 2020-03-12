Today's Forum for March 13

"Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders can win all the caucuses they want to, but they'll never defeat Donald Trump."
"To answer the question why Donald Trump is the worst president in history, the answer is he's not. He's the best president in history and it's time people woke up and realized it, accepted him, thanked the Lord for him and take what he's given us."
"I'm an old white woman and I'm a Democrat. When Elizabeth Warren first started politics I really liked her. I thought she was really smart. I still think she's a very smart woman. But I don't like it that she's claiming she lost basically because she's a female. No, the reason I decided I did not like her is during a debate she was rude talking above everyone else. Like some of the others, her hand went up every time. She would not shut up. Joe Biden was the most respectful of all of the candidates. He stayed within his time. I hope Joe Biden is the winner and I would love to see Amy Klobuchar as the VP. Let's just get Donald Trump out of office. I'm ready for some civility in the Oval Office. I'm ready for the person in the highest office in the land to act like a president."
"I would like to thank Dr. Durden and staff at Dalton Animal Care for helping us deal with the loss of our little girl."
"I thoroughly believe that the people who have been expressing distress and concerns in the Forum about train horns and daylight saving time are without any doubt whatsoever to be among the most worry-free and happiest people in our society.
"President Trump did not say the coronavirus was a hoax. He said the Democrats will use it as a hoax to attempt to impeach him as their attempts with Russia and the Ukraine."
Editor's note: These are President Trump's exact words, from a campaign rally on Feb. 28 in North Charleston, S.C.: "Now the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus. You know that, right? Coronavirus. They’re politicizing it. We did one of the great jobs. You say, ‘How’s President Trump doing?’ They go, ‘Oh, not good, not good.’ They have no clue. They don’t have any clue. They can’t even count their votes in Iowa, they can’t even count. No they can’t. They can’t count their votes. One of my people came up to me and said, ‘Mr. President, they tried to beat you on Russia, Russia, Russia. That didn’t work out too well. They couldn’t do it. They tried the impeachment hoax. That was on a perfect conversation. They tried anything, they tried it over and over, they’ve been doing it since you got in. It’s all turning, they lost, it’s all turning. Think of it. Think of it. And this is their new hoax. But you know, we did something that’s been pretty amazing. We’re 15 people in this massive country. And because of the fact that we went early, we went early, we could have had a lot more than that."
"Surely, surely even the most ardent Trump-lover can see, finally, that the president is completely out of his depth in holding that office. He compounds his foolishness by dismissing those few competent and decent people on his staff in favor of surrounding himself with sycophants who cater to his every wish instead of providing useful advice. Trump only wants those around him that can help him do something 'big.' Well, something 'big' is getting ready to happen to our national health and economy, big time!"
"To the person complaining about not getting a refund on taxes. Check how much less taxes are coming out of your paycheck. A little adjustment and mine is fine and I still make more on my paycheck!"
"I am told there is a high power that is all-powerful, all-knowing and runs everything. Why can't he, her or it put liquid soap in the rain so it would wash our cars?"
