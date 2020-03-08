Today's Forum for March 9

"The reason why Donald Trump is so dangerous is he will not let other countries take advantage of us like our other politicians have — Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Bush. Donald Trump is the best one we've ever had and the best one we'll ever have."
"To the person who thinks Dalton code enforcement is all talk and no action: that's no longer true. The new mayor has only been in office two months and code enforcement has already cleaned up two homeless camps that have been ignored for several years. They have publicly communicated their renewed focus on enforcing city codes. I give them high marks for significantly upping their game."
"I was on the east side of town a while back and I saw a used mattress somebody had thrown out on the side of road. A few weeks later, I was by the same spot and I saw a very large, dead goat somebody had thrown. So about two weeks ago I was back by the same spot and I saw about 15 used tires someone had thrown out. What has happened to the people in Whitfield and Murray county?"
"To the person who commented about what our police officers drive, if it was up to me they would be driving Mercedes-Benz because as far as I can tell we have a top-notch police department. What people don't understand is they wear at least three hats — social worker, EMT/first responder and law enforcement. Not to mention having to worry about crazy people trying to kill you."
"Responding to the individual that commented about the CDC and President Trump. Our president gives us the best information available about the coronavirus. This information is from the CDC and other medical sources. The problem seems to be there are still many unknowns about the virus."
"Actually, Elizabeth Warren was undone by her honesty. She told the truth about what 'Medicare for All' would cost, and that cost her."
"One good thing about Melania Trump is she refuses to hold Donald's hand unless he grabs hers first when they make public appearances."
"We live in a civilized country and pay taxes, not Vietnam. Young professionals have every right to complain about daylight saving and train whistles. They are also trying to get it changed through legal channels."
"Most of the Trump supporters like myself and the ones that I do know are hard-working, tax-paying and have a strong belief in a free enterprise economy. We certainly don’t believe in socialism and always insist on paying our own way for everything. Also, we’re not eligible for welfare or indigent programs like Medicaid, PeachCare and WIC."
"I get so many phone calls every day. I get calls from Medicare, I get a call from this, I get a call from that. How can I tell if these calls are good or bad? You don't know whether to give out information to these people or what. How do we tell? Like Medicare called me. How do I tell that's Medicare? Can somebody answer that question for me?"
"To the person in the Forum that said Bloomberg bit the dust, Bloomberg knew what he was doing. He know is backing Biden. That was his plan all along."
