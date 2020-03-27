Today's Forum for March 28

"I hope this makes everyone rethink hygiene from top to bottom. For example, there is no reason restrooms should have automatic sinks, soap and hand dryers if you have to grab the door handle to get back out. That kind of design should have been eliminated decades ago but we still have to touch absolutely filthy door handles right after washing our hands."
"The only reason for thinking that Gov. Cuomo is 'politicking' for president is because he’s saying and doing things that a president should be saying and doing. I wish he were the president."
"During this time of crisis, the people need to be informed about where the person with COVID-19 has visited, works, and where the person may have worshipped. HIPAA needs to be adjusted to meet the needs of the majority. Adjusting HIPAA can save thousands of lives."
"Trump did do something in January. He banned all flights from China."
"Trump's slowness to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic is indefensible. He could have acted, but instead he ignored the issue. And lied. A lot."
''Personally I think the carpet mills need to close down for a while. The employees are having to sacrifice by taking a chance of getting the virus and working reduced hours. Maybe it's time for the governor to step in and make the move. God knows Trump is not going to. He wants to open everything back up.''
"Went to the grocery store early Thursday taking advantage of senior time to avoid close contact with people. What I found upsetting were the people that didn’t respect personal space. Numerous times I had to step away from someone who walked into my space. They don’t understand social distancing. I learned how to grab and go!"
"Dear person who is worried about the death rates being artificially high. Please take a look at what’s happening in New York. Maybe you can volunteer at the hospital. They need some bulletproof help."
"How many people needlessly have to die before they realize these social distancing and self-isolation measures actually work?"
"How are they playing baseball with the 6-foot rule?"
"Trump has made us great. We have more COVID-19 cases than anyone in the world."
"People, have some compassion and sensitivity right now on your Facebook postings. I do not begrudge anyone being blessed with more money but some are laid off or their hours have been reduced and that unemployment check will be much less than what they are used to getting. Posting pictures of plates full of food while others have had to cut way back isn't necessary."
"Bravo to the City of Dalton for closing playgrounds, but this will do no good if Whitfield County leaves its playgrounds open. People will now flood the county playgrounds in even greater numbers. It would be nice to see our city and county officials coordinate these efforts."
