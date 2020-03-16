Today's Forum for March 17

"People, I read news from all around the world. Do not let coronavirus information coming from the White House minimize your concern and your reaction. You don’t believe me? Ask a doctor. Unless, of course, the stock market and the economy are more important than your life."
"All of a sudden, everyone is, or knows, a medical expert."
"It's Trump's fault, it's the Democrats' fault. Now isn't the time to play the blame game. Now is the time to get serious about the coronavirus. You'll have your chance to assign blame when you go to the polls."
"If you are one of the toilet paper, hand sanitizer or food hoarders, you are a shame on our society."
"Kyle Wingfield forgot all those years the Republicans ignored rural hospitals and were against the Affordable Care Act."
"Anyone saying Trump couldn’t have known how bad things would get with this virus is wrong. His experts were sounding the alarm weeks ago. He ignored them and downplayed their warnings because all he cared about was keeping the markets calm. And he couldn’t even do that."
"To the person talking about Michelle Obama's nutritional program in the schools. Have you been in a school since this started? I have. All the kids have to get a fruit. At the end of lunch time, the garbage is full of all the fruit the kids won't eat. That is such a waste."
"By far the most annoying thing about listening to Trump is that he projects his ignorance onto others. Whenever he says 'Nobody knew' or 'Nobody thought about,' what he means is he can't conceive of anyone knowing something he doesn't. Not a good thing for a leader."
"To the person who said it wasn’t logical to blame Trump for the coronavirus because he didn’t have enough information — are you kidding? He closed the National Security Council’s Pandemic Unit that was established after the Ebola outbreak to monitor pandemics around the world."
"You'll forgive me if I don't take life advice from someone with an aol.com email address."
"I always enjoy The Town Crier in Sunday's paper, but this past Sunday's '1920,' that was real interesting. We need more of that. We need something to try and settle us in these trying times."
"Here are the basic necessities in life. They aren't in any order, but I would like to start with faith, food, shelter, clothing, job, family, friends, health, and folks, sports shouldn't even be in the top 50. Let's face it. Is it really that important? Let's get our fat butts off the recliner and get busy doing something else."
"It's nice to see Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York doing Trump's job. Why can't we have a president that pays attention?"
"People need to stop blaming everything on Trump and grow up. They need to get with the program."
"Now is not the time to criticize Vice President Pence or any of the officials working night and day to protect the people."
"These airlines and companies didn't take any time to jump in there and ask for their money."
