Today's Forum for March 20

"What would people have thought years ago if somebody had said: 'I predict in 2020, the world will be out of toilet paper'?"
"Social distancing is easier for some than others. I've leaned toward being socially distant all my life. I appreciate working alone, traveling alone, eating alone is just OK. If social distancing is difficult for you I understand. I have been in places where social crowding is difficult for me, but for a while you need to find a way to be in touch without touching, without even being in the same space with everyone. It is not permanent. It may be pervasive, persistent and personal but it is not permanent. It's better to bend a little than to shatter. You are loved."
"Fear and emotion are more infectious than any virus and it spreads quickly among the population through today’s high-tech communications which is delivered instantaneously by our 24-hour news channels and social media. While it might not seem so right now, the present pandemic will diminish, and the coronavirus will be beaten. And we will regain our sense of well-being and financial strength if we just don’t allow the fear and emotion to consume us."
"I don’t blame Trump for the virus. I blame him for lying about it and wasting precious time to be better prepared. Of course, all you enablers will deny it, but here’s a sampling of his lies, all on video or tape: the virus is a hoax, the cases will go from 15 to 0, the coronavirus will disappear like a miracle, the flu is worse, the U.S. was the most prepared country in the world (totally laughable), a vaccine will be available soon. Trump supporters have to be the most gullible people on Earth.”
"If the Democrats had proposed a citizen bailout, the Republicans would have been apoplectic."
"To all of you Republicans who have bashed government handouts, railed about the horrors of socialism, denigrated Bernie Sanders, said socialism would lead us to be like Cuba or Venezuela and laughed in the face of those who promote progressive policies, I fully expect you to return the $1,000 (or however much they end up being) stimulus checks to the government or not cash them. If not, you're a hypocrite. If you take the money, you're a socialist."
"Putting money in Americans' pockets is a noble idea. But how many people will use the free government cash on needless items such as a new iPhone, a snazzy flat screen television or blow it on video games? What we really need is tax relief at the federal, state and local levels."
"Trump 2020!"
"It seems that many Forum callers criticize President Trump about things he says. How about looking at his actions instead. Before the coronavirus emergency our economy was soaring, markets up, unemployment at decades low and trade deals. During the Obama administration he was the media darling, however, unemployment was high, war on cops was spawned, DACA, billions to Iran. Think about it!"
