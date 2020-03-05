Today's Forum for March 6

"Think about this. When Joe wins the presidency we also get Jill as first lady! They both love America, and she is a hard worker who has championed veterans. She will be an active first lady and I can't wait to hear her platform. Two for one, what a deal. Vote."
"So according to Polman's latest column, everything is now 'sugar and spice' with the Democrats after they circled their wagons around Biden. Could it possibly be that they are pooling their resources (financial and promises of future government positions) if Biden wins? Talk is already going around about Beto being appointed as some kind of gun control czar in a Biden presidency."
"I used to be a Democrat. You couldn't pay me enough money to be a Democrat. I am going for President Trump all the way. He's the best I've ever seen."
"Trump is now falsely blaming Obama for his own incompetence, pertaining to testing for the coronavirus, but Fox News never corrects Trump’s falsehoods. As a result, the Trump supporters are continuing to live in their altered state of reality."
"This president cares about one thing: the stock market. He is opening the door to businesses to destroy our environment and public lands. He cares not one whit about you, America. Case in point, his first comment about the coronavirus, 'It’s a hoax.' Why did he say that? He didn’t want to upset the stock market. He will leave office far richer than when he came in. He has conned his supporters into thinking he cares about them."
"FYI, there is a noise ordinance. Call law enforcement."
"Work is ennobling! So, who wants to be nobility under Bernie Sanders' socialism?"
"Does anyone know what the fabric store in Bry-Man's North was called before it was Hancock Fabrics? I'm taking a walk down memory lane of shopping there with my mom when I was a little girl and can't think of it for anything!"
"Wednesday afternoon I went into one of the city's used furniture stores to make a purchase. After spending 30 minutes to be waited on to buy a coffee table I had to get another customer to open the door because employees were doing nothing but standing around gabbing with their hands in their pockets. If they wonder why people go to Chattanooga to shop, that's your answer right there. If I had a way up there I would be joining them."
"I was planning on voting for Mike Bloomberg, and my wife was planning on voting for Joe Biden. So by Mike Bloomberg dropping out of the race Wednesday, he saved our marriage."
"I saw in the Forum about somebody saying they're tired about politics and you said what would you like to talk about? Well, my opinion is we should be talking more about the Lord. With all the evil that's going on now, we need to be talking about the Lord and how to lead people to him."
"It's fine to put views and opinions in the Forum, I agree. Life-changing events are important, I agree with that. But my point being it goes on and on and on. They repeat themselves. That's what to me is boring. We get it. Some people are down on Trump, some are down on the other candidates and all. That's their decision, but don't go on and on about it. You made your point, now move on."
