Today's Forum for March 23

"Now would be a great time for you to encourage your children to keep a journal or diary. This is a major global event that future generations will study, and in the future they can tell their grandkids of the great outbreak."
"The tendency to post ugly and demeaning comments online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic is becoming viral. Seems some people think it's OK to use social shaming if a person doesn't adhere to their beliefs. My guess is people exhibiting this behavior think children should not bully one another. I think adults should not resort to cyber-bullying. There are civil ways to express disagreement."
"The coronavirus causes mild or moderate illness in almost everyone who is infected. Because of that, the infection rate is much higher than we know meaning the mortality rate is much lower than we think. Still, we need to take some special precautions right now. But is shutting the economy down a cure that is worse than the disease?"
"Grocery stores should consider plans going to online-only shopping until this thing's over. In other words, not allowing any patrons inside the store."
"To the Forum commenter who said that 'we all know that he’s (Trump) been very successful in business.' No, we don’t all know that. The only thing he’s been very successful at is conning misinformed, and easily persuaded, people into believing that he’s very successful in business."
"I really appreciate the news briefs the Daily Citizen-News has been send out since this pandemic started."
"How about we all give thanks to all those who are working diligently in such a difficult situation? First of all, all the medical personnel around Whitfield County, teachers teaching the kids from home, those preparing food for these children so they don’t go hungry, all the ones working tirelessly to stock shelves in grocery stores, curbside service so we can have takeout. Pray that this will be short-lived with minimal damage."
"The Forum caller doesn't know what Trump has fixed. Before the coronavirus the markets were at record highs, GDP up, unemployment at decades low, wages up and trade deals secured. Yes, he bankrupted businesses in the past and that is in the past. The IRS has his tax returns just as they do yours. I don't care about seeing either."
"I hope the folks who are in the grocery store business are taking notes. If an item is not selling with this pandemic, then it will never sale. A good example would be peanut butter. The only kind left on the shelf was salt-free and reduced fat. I would double up on what sells out first."
"When someone repeats themselves over and over they either don’t really know or are trying to convince themselves of the lie. It’s Trump in either case."
"Referring to the commenter who praises Mayor Pennington’s advice, and ends his comment by disparaging the Democratic Party, it’s what one would expect in a town where virtually every business has a big screen TV blaring Fox News. The irony is that the people taking their cues from Fox News are Trump’s voting base, and a lot can happen between now and November."
