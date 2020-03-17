Today's Forum for March 18

"The people who are still not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously, who are still out living their best life with their heads in the clouds, are irresponsible and selfish. This isn't just the flu. This isn't something the Democrats made up. This isn't something manufactured to derail Trump's reelection campaign. This is real. This is people's lives. Wake up."
"Responding to Joe Biden’s recent criticism of President Trump's response to the country’s coronavirus outbreak is very unique for someone like him who can’t even speak three continual sentences without a gaffe blunder. I contend that President Trump should be congratulated for the responsible way he has persevered with this situation.
"Amazing when President Trump and his coronavirus team talk to the nation, they are not six feet apart. They bump each other and touch the same podium and do not sanitize their hands. That is why so many people are not taking this COVID-19 seriously."
"Americans are grossly obese and you think giving fruit to children at school for lunch is a waste? 'Fat and happy' is not the way these children’s short lives are going to end."
"This is to the comment about Melania Trump that she isn't anything but a former model. Are you kidding me?"
"I see Donald Trump as his sycophants at Fox News have done a complete 180. They've gone from a Democratic hoax to a national emergency. They have absolutely no credibility. I've been warning people about Fox for decades and now here we are. We're all stuck in our houses."
"Hey Donald, do you believe it now?"
"Joe Biden did great Sunday night in the debate. Can we just get Trump out of there and let Joe Biden take over?"
"More lies from the White House. This time about the test kits. Stay home if you can."
"All of these local churches that had church on Sunday need to get with the program and shut it down. They are needlessly putting their worshippers and the rest of the public at risk. You can worship God from home and not worry about infecting anyone."
"The other day I watched Nancy Pelosi walk up to the podium. For a minute, I thought I was watching an old Carol Burnett rerun featuring Mrs. Wiggins."
"Shortage of toilet paper and other items. Guess what? You just got a glimpse of socialism and how people in Venezuela feel."
"Love many, trust few, learn to paddle your own canoe."
"I agree with the person about cellphones. I took my granddaughter out the other night to a restaurant and all she did was stay on the cellphone. We did not have a conversation at all. It's sad."
"I, too, cannot understand why people criticize the newspaper for publishing columns they may not agree with. I think you should have all kinds of columns including by both Democrats and Republicans. Folks, stretch your mind a little. If you haven't changed your mind in 40 years you're a rigid person. If you only read what you must believe, then you must be a rigid person. I read all kinds of columns, and thank you Daily Citizen-News for printing these columns."
"You should be sorry for saying Biden is not good in foreign policy. He is brilliant with foreign leaders. Why do you think Obama made him vice president? It's because he's good with foreign leaders."
