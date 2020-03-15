Today's Forum for March 16

"Why people are still going out where there are large groups — churches, bars, restaurants, concerts, etc. — when most medical experts are urging the public not to congregate baffles my mind. People, the coronavirus is serious. Let's treat it that way."
"The local schools made the right call to be out for two weeks. With spring break coming up, it will essentially be a three-week break. I hope most sensible people realize the enormity of the coronavirus pandemic and are canceling their spring break plans and are staying home. Could you imagine the impact this coronavirus would have locally if parents and their children spread out across the country for spring break, then were thrown back in school the next week?"
"In light of these unusual times, I encourage all healthy people to continue to support local small businesses which do not have the resources of corporate ones to sustain in the long haul. If you do not want to eat in, take out food or buy gift cards and certificates to use later. I do not own such a business myself, but want to show appreciation to our local businesses."
"In this time of crisis, believing the callous purveyors of disinformation on Fox, may cost you your life."
"Melania Trump is nothing but an egotistical, former model who would have been a nobody if she hadn't married Trump. It would be best if she just preened around the White House instead of parading out in public. At least Michelle Obama cared enough about children to start a nutritional program and teach them good eating choices."
"I wish I had lost a millions in the stock market."
"So, by your logic, when the market is souring, it’s due to Trump’s fantastic leadership. But when I lose $100,000 — along with millions of others — it’s our fault. I’ll bet you don’t have one penny invested in the market. Methinks you are delusional!"
''I went to Cracker Barrel in Ringgold Saturday. There were about 20 people there. Scary. Costco, on the other hand, had about 100,000 people. Sam's also."
"Watching Pence cower and grovel to Trump is sickening."
"Given the circumstances and limited information he had about coronavirus, it is not logical to blame President Trump for what he should or shouldn't have done about it."
“I don’t understand, with almost ever public event being canceled because of the COVID-19, why are funeral homes still having visitations and services where older adults feel obligated to attend?”
"The results of one test is not enough for the president and White House staff members and those in Trump family. Several were exposed only one week ago to several people who have tested positive in recent days. There is a two-week incubation period; therefore first family, cabinet members and members of White House staff should be tested every 72 hours to ongoing status of virus. It is a matter of national security."
"I thought life without sports was going to be rough. I've found it's quite the opposite. So far I've cleaned out my closets, took care of some much-needed yard work, read a few books and played board games with my children. This has been quite an eye-opener and made me realize that sports really aren't that important."
"A Republican lecturing on what our descendants will think of us? Give me a break. The party of profit over clean air, clean water and the use of pristine public lands demonstrating its usual hypocrisy, but this time with a healthy dose of hysteria."
