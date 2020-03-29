Today's Forum for March 30

"I went to Kroger Saturday at my designated spot (which took four days to get). While I was sitting in my car waiting I saw two families (two adults) exit Kroger with two small children each (both had infants in carriers). My heart cried for these innocent children who had such irresponsible parents! I know the 'it won’t happen to me' attitude but you are prolonging this agony for people like me who are staying in because it can happen to me as I am a senior citizen who has lung problems. You are stupid if you think you are invincible — your poor babies are not! Please be responsible and listen to orders of staying in. Your children deserve better. It doesn’t take the whole family to get groceries."
"In reference to Trump’s policies harming his supporters, here is just a short list: Repealing health care for up to 20 million, closing the office of pandemic response, gutting clean air and water regulations, gutting consumer protection, gutting banking regulations, gutting 75 years of international diplomacy, selling off or leasing millions of acres of federal land, profiting from his office while blocking any form of oversight from co-equal branches of government. He’s making America great again, alright."
"Boy! You can sure tell Trump is not worried about the budget. I can’t believe he flew on Air Force 1 to Norfolk, Virginia, to wave bye-bye to the big white boat, which is only 200 miles from D.C. It’s the most expensive aircraft to fly in the world and don’t forget about the other aircraft that accompanies him on his jaunts. Mind boggling!"
"To all of the experts on the coronavirus, what would you have done to stop the virus? The president stopped travel from China on Jan. 31. First case in the USA on Jan. 20 Just days before that the World Health Organization had discovered it could be transmitted person to person. So what would you have done?"
"Dick Polman is fast to accuse our president and Fox News of false information. It seems that he is the individual who has an issue with factual information. At the end of the day Mr. Polman is simply a leftist Trump hater."
"Although I have disagreed with Polman many times, I have always admired his wit and choice of adjectives. Sunday's paper went too far, even for Polman. Calling Fox viewers 'clueless,' 'saps' and a 'menace' is too much. It would be encouraging to realize that we are all in this COVID-19 together and try to uplift one another. We can use semantics some other time."
"I don’t know about you, but I use a paper towel to open the restroom door if I have to pull the handle to exit."
"What we need right now is another Blizzard of '93. That would make everyone stay home."
"If a hole was to open up and swallow the world, people would say it's President Trump's fault. The man is trying everything he can. He is thinking about the people. He never has thought about himself. It's always been about the United States. I don't know why you guys won't get off his back."
"My wish is for this town to have real leadership. The measures our elected officials have taken are merely Band-Aids. More must be done. I'm sure they're all terrified of making a move that will cost them reelection, but my goodness, lives are at stake."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.