Today's Forum for March 11

"Murray County owes Brittany Pittman a huge thank you! The inland port brought GE to Murray County and she had the vision and tenacity to bring the port to Murray County. Pittman said it would bring industry and jobs."
"This time a lie from Trump could be deadly."
"So to all of you coronavirus doubters, are you convinced yet?"
"Think you’re being told the truth by the White House? Ask you doctor if you should hop on a plane and go somewhere where therefore large crowds. I did."
"I have personally witnessed illegal dumping on Castle Road. After watching this dumping, I called code enforcement, gave them the name of the company which was printed on the side of the truck and gave them a description of the truck. I was asked for the tag number which I was unable to get. I was then told that they could not do nothing without the tag number. It's no wonder the road has become a dumping ground for people. The city installed dumping pads which created an invitation to dump! Every week you can see mattresses, commodes, TVs, carpet, construction waste, lawn furniture and cardboard boxes on the dumping pads that the city built. Code enforcement is a joke."
"The people singing the praises of Dalton's code enforcement unit obviously don't live on the east side of town."
"The reason people litter is they have no respect for their self. They don't care how our roadways look as long as they don't have to deal with the garbage.''
"It seems that John L Micek, editor in chief of the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, has allowed his TDS to morph into full blown leftist delusion. Mr. Micek references President Trump's attack on non-citizens. Our president wants the border secured and a merit-based immigration system. At least be truthful about illegal aliens who cost the USA taxpayers $200 billion annually. Next Mr. Micek criticizes President Trump's coronavirus statements. Our president rolls out the best information available at the time all from the CDC and leading medical professionals."
"Democrat entertainers have been pining for a recession to help defeat Trump at the polls. The Federal Reserve’s sudden lowering of interest rates panicked stock market investors into a huge sell-off, possibly giving those entertainers what they were hoping for."
"Someone said Bloomberg's plan all along was the get backing for Biden and I'm laughing at that. A half a billion dollars later he still is a loser and Trump will beat Biden."
"To the young person who obviously thought I was in Vietnam on vacation or something, I think there was a war back in the '60s. You can look it up on the internet. Train whistles and daylight saving time have been fine with me after I had to deal with enemy fire night after night."
"To the person getting scam calls, don't answer the phone if you don't recognize the number. That's one of the main things I do to ward off these scam calls, and I haven't had a problem in years."
