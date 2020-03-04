Today's Forum for March 5

"Saying negative things about Trump is not being disrespectful of the office of the president; it's just being realistic about his total unsuitability for holding that office. And besides, why should any of us show respect for a man who shows no respect himself for the office that he holds? And if you think Donald Trump is one of the greatest presidents this country has ever had, you need a refresher course on American history."
"Come on, people! Is it not obvious why Kasey Carpenter is pushing restricting the power of local government to control, curtail or restrict part-time rentals? Look at the housing opportunity he is constructing across from his downtown diner. He's no different than all the rest of these politicians who look to better themselves first."
Editor's note: Carpenter is renovating the former bank on Cuyler Street into a hotel. The proposed bill applies only to short-term rentals, not hotels.
"I completely agree with the reader who suggested discontinuing 'Wallace the Brave.' I also fail to find the humor. Bring back 'Diamond Lil'!"
"The very definition of a forum is a place where ideas and views on a particular issue can be exchanged. Don't understand why discussions of life-changing issues are so boring."
"It's refreshing to hear Bill Holloway back on the airwaves in Dalton. I caught him on Mix 104.5 driving home from work Wednesday. Welcome back!"
"In response to a comment made about Christine Flowers' column, guess what? Some certain churchgoers are taxpayers, too."
"Hey, are you folks still going to vote for Mike Bloomberg for president? Another one bites the dust."
"We will start impeaching Joe Biden on his first day in office."
"Thanks so much for putting 'Hocus Focus' back in the paper. It just makes my day."
"Mr. Editor, are you telling me that all the people send into the Forum are politics? There's got to be something more enlightening, a little less about who's the better person, degrading other people."
"All you Trump haters need to catch a plane, a train or a bus out of this country because he's the best thing to ever happen to this country."
"Poor, old Bernie Sanders. He was up against Hillary Clinton, an establishment candidate the Democrats backed and now he's got the male equivalent in Joe Biden, an establishment candidate. Poor, old Bernie. He just can't win."
"I notice when people disagree with someone they'll put in the Forum 'hate.' If I don't agree with you, that doesn't mean I hate you. Hate is a powerful word. As to myself, as a 70-year-old human being, I was never taught to hate. Hate is not in my vocabulary. I do not hate spinach, I do not hate anything. If I disagree with you it's because I disagree with you."
"I now live in Chatsworth. I came back here in 2005. Since I came back, I have had very little sleep due to neighbors' fenced-in dogs continuously barking. I have called animal control over and over again. They get the dogs quiet for two or three days. I cannot understand why animal control can't put a stop and take care of this unreal situation. I think I deserve some rest."
