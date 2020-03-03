Today's Forum for March 4

"Yes! Georgia residents are getting a chance to vote on year-round standard or daylight savings time (Bill 351) in November which could lead to federal approval down the road."
"Wow! Glad to see 'Hocus Focus' back in the paper. It’s a cute, little brainteaser first thing in the morning. Now, let’s take a look at 'Wallace The Brave'! I have yet to even crack a smile since its introduction to the comic section. It makes no sense and the artwork is horrible."
"I think Donald Trump is one of the greatest presidents this country has ever had and I wish the people of this community would get a hold of themselves and start trying to respect the office of the presidency and try to say something decent about the man."
"The president has no more control of the stock market than I do whether it is good or bad."
"Christine Flowers is suggesting that the rights of the taxpayers should be trampled on so that the rights of some certain churchgoers are not trampled on."
"Politics, politics, politics. That's all that's in the Forum. It's getting so boring."
Editor's note: What would you like to talk about?
"As a loyal Trump supporter, I went and voted in the Democratic Primary for Bernie. I want to do everything I can to make sure Bernie is on the ticket against President Trump."
"I wish we would go back to certain things from the old days. I wish we had a road superintendent and you voted for him. The people elected him, not the commissioners. I think we need to go back to that. Maybe our roads would be in better shape. There would be more accountability held for them."
"I can't believe what I just heard. Somebody is complaining about the name of the Old Dixie Highway? Leave Old Dixie Highway alone."
"To the one that says Bloomberg for president, ask anybody form New York. He couldn't run the city of New York as a mayor. What would he do with the country?"
"Mike Bloomberg may be high on the list of some of the readers of the Forum, but I have not heard the man say one word about illegal immigration."
Editor's note: You can read Bloomberg's stance on immigration at www.mikebloomberg.com/policies/immigration.
"I wholeheartedly agree with Kasey Carpenter's bill that would restrict the power of local government to control, curtail or restrict part-time rentals. Local government has become oligarchical and you have a few people dictating to the majority what to do. That wasn't the way it was supposed to be when the country was set up."
"It looks like a lot of the Forum callers are tired of winning."
"I can assure you Trump haters out there that once he's gone, you'll wish you had him back."
"If this coronavirus affects college football this fall, I am going to be one irate Alabama football fan."
"Want to wish the Dalton State College basketball team the best of luck as they play in the conference tournament this week. Beep, beep!"
