Today's Forum for March 7

Editor's note: A commenter asked the name of the fabric store that was in Bry-Man's Plaza North. The Town Crier, our own Mark Hannah, reports it was Chandler’s Fabric Store.
"To answer the lady’s question about fabric stores in Bry-Man's Plaza North, the store she is thinking about may be Chandler Fabrics — not a national chain, but they also had fabric stores in Chattanooga and Cleveland. It was a very nice store. Other fabric stores that occupied that space in addition to Hancock Fabrics were Mae’s and PieceGoods. There may have been others, but those are the ones I remember. I spent a lot of time in all of those stores."
"I’m amazed that this needs explaining, but presidents are not impeached on a whim, nor are impeachment inquiries tit for tat. There has to be evidence of wrongdoing. It’s like, you know, the law."
"I challenge you to find a president who loves America more than Donald J. Trump. Every move he's made has been with our country's future in mind. I don't understand why you can't see how much he cares for the American people."
"Kudos to Jessica at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library!"
"All talk, no action with property code enforcement in our community. If you drive around much of East Dalton you would think you were in a Third World country. Many residential dwellings appear uninhabitable, yet have residents living within the housings. It is widely known that many of these properties are rentals and are controlled by a small group of 'investors.' It sure appears our local pro-business government is turning a blind eye to this blight. It is only a matter of time before we have an awful disaster, be it a fire or a collapse, to awaken the anti-regulators at City Hall."
"The people who insist that the Forum is boring should begin making some of their own contributions to make it more readable."
"Do police really need big, expensive, inefficient customized cars, or do they just worry about not looking cool in a Ford Fiesta with a light bar?"
"Anyone who thinks Trump is the best president ever really needs to avail themselves of the top-notch history classes over at Dalton State. Or really, wander into any public library and ask them to point you in the right direction."
"If you’re considering voting Democrat in the 2020 election, then please consider that the recent threatening rhetoric against the Supreme Court justices by Democrat Charles Schumer is just another of the many examples of how the liberal Democrat Party will operate if they ever get a majority. They will certainly try to reshape the court to their liking by adding additional seats to the court."
"Even the least informed among us will come to regret that the Senate blew their opportunity to remove the most dangerous president in this country’s history."
"Donald Trump is always making fun of the way women look. I wonder if he's ever looked in the mirror."
"As a Daltonian, Congress and the president are the things that you can do the least about. Seems to be the most you gripe about. I don't understand."
