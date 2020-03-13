Today's Forum for March 14

"The governor recommends school closure, but our public schools opted to stay open. Fortunately, children have very mild or no symptoms if they contract COVID-19. The same is not necessarily true of teachers, parents, grandparents, school bus drivers and neighbors. Public schools should have been closed."
"Our local schools seem to be defying logic and recommendations by not closing to minimize the virus spread. Kind of like waiting for someone to get killed before putting up a stop sign."
"With school systems all around us closing for at least two weeks, including Christian Heritage right here in Dalton, it boggles my mind why our school officials refuse to close schools. If just one person at one school gets infected with coronavirus, it will start a chain reaction that will shut this city and county down. I would have hoped our elected school board members would have shown some leadership in dealing with this pandemic, but they remain silent. Where are their voices?"
"So the schools cancel all sports and after-school activities, yet they allow the actual schools to remain open. What am I missing here?"
"Pretty crazy hoax, eh Donald?"
"FYI: You made my point. The Forum commenter said the first lady was a caring person. She put on the 'I don't care. Do U?' coat because she didn't care about people. Therefore being classified as a caring person is a questionable observation."
"The Dawnville bottleneck is already big enough for a three-leg traffic circle. Just mark it off. It won't be as beautiful as the one at North Murray High School but it will work until it can be rebuilt in good weather. A traffic light will enable high speed crashes resulting in death."
"Parse Trump's words on coronavirus and 'hoax' all you want, the fact remains that Trump was more concerned about politics than informing the American people. It was reckless, self-absorbed and juvenile. We need real leadership."
"Trump's reaction to the coronavirus epidemic is showing us, once again, that Republicans are basically student drivers on their first day. Everything is fine as long as nothing unexpected happens, but the first problem and you are waiting in the ditch for the Democratic tow truck to come help you out."
"I am so sick and tired of hearing Mr. Polman's rants about Trump. I don't even bother wasting my time reading his columns. We get it, Polman. You think Trump is Satan incarnate. Give it a rest already."
"Once again, Polman has used excellent rhetoric, better than his seeming mentor Winston Churchill. It almost makes you want to hate President Trump. Polman actually gave the word 'vaudeville' a new meaning when he tried to vindicate Biden."
"Walter Williams' main skill is picking the absolute flimsiest strawman to argue against."
"'No, I don’t take responsibility at all.' — Donald Trump."
