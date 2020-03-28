Today's Forum for March 29

"If you still think Trump is doing a great job and that he took care of business right away, you're still not listening to the medical experts. I don't care which news agency you listen to, but, for your own sake, listen to something other than Fox."
"Even left-leaning Snopes admits that President Trump did not call the coronavirus a hoax. So why do comments in the Forum keep saying he did? The context of what he said was that the Democrats were politicizing the virus to use against him politically."
Editor's note: Snopes rated the claim that "U.S. President Donald Trump referred to the new coronavirus as a 'hoax'" as a "mixture," meaning it "indicates that a claim has significant elements of both truth and falsity to it such that it could not fairly be described by any other rating." According to Snopes: What's true: During a Feb. 28, 2020, campaign rally in South Carolina, President Donald Trump likened the Democrats' criticism of his administration's response to the new coronavirus outbreak to their efforts to impeach him, saying 'this is their new hoax.' During the speech he also seemed to downplay the severity of the outbreak, comparing it to the common flu. What's false: Despite creating some confusion with his remarks, Trump did not call the coronavirus itself a hoax."
"Annalee, please extend our prayers and best wishes to your granddad."
"I want to send prayers and very best wishes for a full and speedy recovery to Jack Bandy. He is a wonderful and vital part of this community."
"I spit my coffee when I saw a Forum commenter use the words city, county and coordinate in the same sentence."
"Trump gets the best medical care in the world for free and can be tested for COVID-19 every day. He has tried every way to get rid of the Affordable Care Act but he wants you to risk your life at work. Got a will?"
"If any of you are dealing with eldercare resident's clothing, you know clothing continually 'disappears' when going through care facilities' laundry -- and for many understandable reasons, including failure by residents' families to properly and lastingly mark residents' clothing. Can someone not come up with a better way, something that will reduce both the facility's cost as well as the resident? For example, the Navy laundry issued washable laundry bags to each sailor. The sailor placed clothes in his/her individual, well-marked bag and the whole bag was never opened until it came back to its owner."
"Apparently, all governors in the United States need to immediately kiss the president's ring and show gratitude or your state will get no help from the government and the people there can just die because you didn't show gratitude to the president and kiss his ring."
"I really had to laugh at the comment from the caller that stated their misunderstanding about Trump's policies harming his most ardent supporters. My guess would be those ardent supporters got a good look at the Democratic sideshow."
