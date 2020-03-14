Today's Forum for March 15

"It’s time to do the responsible thing. Close schools, influence work from home if possible and stay away from others to flatten the curve. Our future may be worse than Italy’s at this point."
"If you don’t close schools because there has not been a case of the coronavirus, what do they think will happen if a student dies from the coronavirus? And why are students playing sports more important than those in a classroom?"
"I want to disagree with the Whitfield County Schools about not closing the schools. I don't think they are considering not only the students but are forgetting all of the grandparents that provide the after-school care and all the other people that are involved in the care of our children. If closing the schools saves one person from contacting the virus, it will be well worth it."
"Is it strange to anyone that we canceled school last month for rain, but we will not close for a worldwide pandemic?"
"We should close schools before there is a known case in Whitfield County. If we do it after, it is too late."
"Yes, parents can exercise good judgment and keep their children out of school, but that punishes the children who will get behind."
"School board members: If you are not going to listen to the governor, please at least listen to the people who voted for you. It is time to close."
"School superintendents Judy Gilreath and Tim Scott and their respective school boards need a primer on how to slow COVID-19 rate of transmission. Odds are we have COVID-19 cases in Whitfield County, we just don't know it yet. Mitigation strategies are aimed at preventing a spike in the infection rate curve which will overwhelm health care facilities — as has happened in Italy and Seattle, for example. The infections will occur regardless, but shutting down schools now will slow the rate and flatten that curve."
"Pandemic mitigation 101: Reduce the value of R0 (R naught) which for COVID-19 is currently estimated at about 2.8. That means every infected person will infect 2.8 more people. The only way to reduce that number is social distancing and self-quarantine. Classrooms, cafeterias, hallways and school buses full of kids do not accomplish this critical goal. Reducing 2.8 to less than 1 is how a pandemic is ended."
"Donald Trump has gaslighted the country for three years. The Mueller investigation and impeachment process he brought on himself. The coronavirus crisis is a different animal. The coronavirus can't be bullied or lied about ultimately. Trump said Friday that he takes no responsibility for the lack of testing for coronavirus. The coronavirus crisis has totally exposed how unfit Trump is for the office he holds."
"John Stossel is obviously not familiar with the history of the carpet industry in Dalton. Bedspreads were tufted at home with materials brought by haulers until federal legislation required them to work in factories. The rest is history."
"A big thank you to Vaughn and the Georgia Department of Transportation maintenance crew for fixing a long-running drainage problem in my backyard."
