Today's Forum for March 19

"Varnell Food Lion has a sign at the cash register that states their employees are heroes and indeed they are. I heard one employee tell another 'I've been here two days.' They have worked tireless hours to stock shelves with incoming trucks to provide needed food and supplies for us in our homes. We need to thank all store employees for their dedication."
"Please try and support local businesses. Kroger will be fine, but the small businesses downtown need your help!"
"Nero fiddled while Rome burned and blamed it on the Christians. Trump joked and called coronavirus a hoax and blamed it on the Democrats as people got sick and died. He made fun of the medical people who were trying to convince him to take it seriously. He even told some of them to shut up. But when a Republican donor and a couple of Republican congressmen are quarantined, all of a sudden it’s a problem. Suddenly it’s not so funny anymore. He’s put on quite a show of being somber and concerned."
"Speaking of Melania Trump, she gained permanent U.S. residency under the EB-1, a program designed for people with extraordinary abilities, like outstanding researchers or professors. Her qualifications, at the time, included a Camel cigarette billboard ad in Times Square and a spot in the swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated. Prior to being granted residency, she violated the terms of her visitor visa multiple times by working for pay in the U.S."
"An eye-opening book, 'Deaths of Despair and the Future of Capitalism' by Anne Case and Angus Deaton. Low wages are killing America."
''I can't believe the way people talk about Joe Biden's speech, the way Trump says the same thing over and over. He stumbles in speeches like an 8-year-old child.''
"We have such smart manufacturers in Dalton. Could a plant be quickly geared up to manufacture face masks so at least our health care workers can try to help protect themselves?"
"Shortages right now are the result of people with money panic buying as much as they can, leaving the rest of us to make due. That's about as good an example of free market capitalism as I can imagine."
"Someone in the Forum had the audacity to mention Joe Biden's gaffes. Well, has this person been blind to Donald Trump's gaffes? Plus, he does not know his geography or his history."
"I just want to thank you folks at the Daily Citizen-News for getting the news out and keeping the people informed. I know it's been difficult over the past few years for local newspapers. I encourage everyone to support the Daily Citizen-News. You guys are really appreciated. God bless you all."
"I'm an 83-year-old lady and I have been told there is a law that over-80 seniors will not be treated for this coronavirus. Can you confirm or dispute that? It does make you kind of scared."
Editor's note: No such law exists.
"I'm beginning to feel sorry for Vice President Pence because he's become nothing but a parrot for President Trump. I do have a lot of respect for President Trump and I think he's doing a great job but he must have really low self-esteem and he's got to stop micromanaging the vice president. If he put Mike Pence in charge of this task force, he needs to let Mike Pence handle it. Instead, the president is coming out and Mike Pence is having to parrot everything he says."
