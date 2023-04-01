Editor’s note: Beginning with Tuesday’s Forum, comments about the following topics will no longer be printed: Trump; the U.S. Postal Service; now that Dalton is finally getting an Olive Garden, people complaining about it; slow drivers in the fast lane; drivers who don’t use their turn signal; Trump; people who have their meals paid for by strangers; which restaurants should come to Whitfield County; Trump; the number of Medicare commercials with washed-up celebrities hawking a product; Trump; negative remarks about Mr. Editor; and Trump.
“Is there anyone out there that believes professional wrestling is real?”
“No, you swallowed a lot of hooey from Trump and Fox News. Letters to this newspaper are fact-checked before printing.”
“Who is surprised that an area with such a low high school graduation rate and an even worse college graduation rate would be antagonistic toward teachers? It also explains the Marjorie Taylor Greene election. I’ve never seen people more eager to accept ignorance.”
“Why can’t mainstream media glorify victims of mass shootings and those who rush in to end them? Instead, you read every minute aspect of the shooter’s life and make other evil people want the glorious recognition that the latest shooter got. Try putting a limited article about the shooter’s life somewhere hard to find.”
“That Olive Garden looks too big for the space.”
“I’m a Republican and six years ago Trump began running for president. His flagship campaign promise was he was going to build the biggest and most beautiful wall the world has ever seen, and Mexico was going to pay for it. That was the rallying cry of all of his campaign ventures. To date, not a peso has been sent to pay for that wall that he promised would be built with Mexico’s money.”
“Biden is a Manchurian candidate. Just a little older.”
“If Tennessee had spent more time on the mental health care of its citizenry and less time on who was going to watch a drag show, there might be six people in Nashville who would be living instead of dead.”
“I’ve always voted Republican, voted for Trump. But all he is doing now is pointing his finger at everybody. Republicans should be his friends and he is separating the party and has them fussing against each other. I can’t ever vote for him again.”
“People calling the Jan. 6 incident an insurrection don’t know the definition.”
“Wednesday’s Forum comments were more sensible than usual.”
“The only thing we need up in the northern part of Whitfield County is another school. and if that was to happen, traffic would be at a snail’s pace and it would slow people down.”
“Y’all need to ease up on Marjorie Taylor Greene. She’s trying to get things done, which is what she’s there to do.”
“I have always had a theory that parents and other people that have people living with them who are extremely mean or have mental problems and have guns with them in the house, the owner should get five years in federal prison. I guarantee you that would stop a lot of killings.”
“Is there anybody out there that can fix a sewing machine? If there is, please leave your number in the Forum.’
“The sun shines on both sides of town. Those living in a subdivision, some say it’s all bad. Living in a trailer park is also bad. If hair was long, it would look better short. If you wear short hair, it’s too short. Some even think we should drive electric cars. Homeless have better tolerance than I do. Any time I talk to anyone, they never are complaining.”
Editor’s note: Regarding the first editor’s note: April Fools!
