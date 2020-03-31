Today's Forum for April 1

"Thank you to Buck and Lisa for stopping to help me (a senior citizen) with my yard work last week. It was a true blessing to me!"
"Everyone, as you are shopping in your favorite grocery store, take a minute and thank the store employees that have worked during this pandemic. They have worked extra hours and many days in a row to provide all of us food for our families."
"As a result of Trump’s downplaying of the seriousness of the coronavirus, Republican swing state governors, like Kemp, aren’t as likely to enact shelter-in-place directives, and Republicans aren’t as likely to follow social distancing guidelines. Do the math."
"We must not pass a SPLOST at this time. Our needs will by far outweigh the whimsical wants before the coronavirus hit our country."
"In the land of instant gratification Trump sent you a time bomb and you want to thank him? No words this newspaper will print describe this."
"Thank you for the COVID-19 update page. In Tuesday's paper the question was answered incorrectly, 'Who is at highest risk for contracting COVID-19?' 100% of us are at highest risk of contracting. Certain groups are at highest risk for serious outcomes. Also, is carpet and flooring an essential service? Love one another and stay safe."
"When is Gov. Kemp going to shut it down? Or is he going to wait until we become New York?"
"Being homebound by the coronavirus is a good time to get some spring cleaning done."
"Boy, the My Pillow guy really likes his Kool-Aid, doesn't he? I think his favorite flavor is orange."
"The president is not there to be praised. He is there to take care of our country. If you can do better, run for president and I will vote for you. Some people would not be happy if God was our president."
"I had to go in Lowe's Monday to pick up a part. It was standing room only in there around the cash registers. Everybody was about two and three feet apart. Cash registers backed up. So much for the COVID-19 regulations, I guess. They throw that out the window in Dalton, Georgia."
"I keep looking for a legal way to silence Dick Polman. I haven't come up with anything but as the saying goes, there's always tomorrow."
"Evidently there are some Dalton residents that aren't aware that the city is not picking up their recyclables of plastic and aluminum cans because they've got containers sitting out close to the road and they are overrun and falling out on to the ground. On top of that, they're filling up with water and it's going to attract mosquitoes. Also, those that have got garbage receptacles out and they are piled so full that the lid won't close and all of that mess is falling out on to the ground, they need to be told they need to get a second receptacle if they've got that much garbage because it's an eyesore."
"I would like to request that the few people who seem obliged to write something negative about either Trump or Republicans, whatever else they have on their minds at the time, try to just for one week to pray for our president, pray for our country, pray for both sides, pray for our city and our world that we can get through this coronavirus. I think it would make you feel a lot better and we wouldn't have to read your snarky comments every single day."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.